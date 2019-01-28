BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Weekend Recap

Oregon State Men's basketball January 24: Washington State 77, Oregon State 90 Stephen Thompson Jr. had 22 points, with four 3-pointers, six rebounds and seven assists. Tres Tinkle had 21 points and four steals and Ethan Thompson added 20 points and six assists for the Beavers. Oregon State shot 52 percent and 10 for 27 on 3-pointers, while Washington State shot 50 percent and 12 for 28 from long range. But the Beavers outrebounded the Cougars 39-24 and grabbed 15 offensive boards. January 26: Washington 79, Oregon State 69 Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 30 points, and hit a career-high six 3-pointers. Oregon State (12-7, 4-3 Pac-12) rallied late to cut the lead to nine on two separate occasions but were unable to get any closer. Thompson Jr. went 11-for-19 from the field, including 6-for-11 from deep, to score 30 points for the fourth time in his career. He scored a career-high 34 points earlier this season against USC. His previous career high was five 3-pointers made, which he accomplished five times. Tres Tinkle added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Ethan Thompson finished with nine points, five rebounds and six assists for Oregon State. Oregon State Women's Basketball January 25: Oregon State 86, Washington 39 The Beavers used a first-half 3-point barrage to cruise to an 86-39 win over Washington Friday evening in Seattle, Wash. Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum finished with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists, going 11-for-18 from the floor. Junior Mikayla Pivec pulled down 19 rebounds, one short of an Oregon State record. The guard also tallied 12 points, five assists and two steals. Senior Joanna Grymek hit all seven of her field goal attempts to record 14 points. January 27: Oregon State 52, Washington State 35 Mikayla Pivec led the way, going 9-for-12 from the floor to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block. As a team, the Beavers held Washington State to 25.5 percent shooting from the floor, and 17.6 percent from 3-point range. Oregon State held a 41-39 edge in rebounds, and out-scored the Cougars 32-14 on points in the paint.

Next Up

Oregon State Men's Basketball The Beavers enter a stretch of five very winnable games for the next few weeks. This week, Oregon State hits the road to face the Mountain schools, and should be able to at the very least get a split. On Thursday at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks, Oregon State (12-7, 4-3 Pac-12) faces Colorado (11-8, 2-5). The Buffaloes have lost center Dallas Walton and guard Namon Wright to season ending injuries and have very much missed their contributions. Sophomore guard McKinley Wright leads Colorado with 12.7 points per game, but that ranks 17th best of all Pac-12 players. To compare, Oregon State has two players in the top ten with Tres Tinkle at No. 2 (20.3) and Stephen Thompson Jr. at No. 10 (15.9). On Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks, the Beavers face Utah (11-8, 5-2). Guard Sedrick Barefield leads the Utes with 16.2 points per game and is one of the best three-point shooters in the conference. It will be very important for the Beavers, who are one of the worst three-point defensive teams in the conference, to lock down Barefield. Oregon State Women's Basketball Scott Rueck's squad has won nine of its last ten contests and have a big, big stretch of games ahead of them. First up is Colorado on Friday, as the Beavers (17-3, 7-1) face the Buffaloes (10-9, 0-8) at home at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks. Colorado guard Kennedy Leonard is the Buffaloes' all-time assists leader, but she has been out with an injury and is not expected to play against Oregon State. Her being out has greatly hurt Colorado's chances to win in the Pac-12. This should be an easy victory for the Beavers. On Sunday, the Beavers face a very strong Utah (18-1, 7-1) team at 12 p.m. but the game will not be televised. It will be streamed by Oregon State -- link here. The Utes were picked to finish No. 8 in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, so their 7-1 record has obviously exceeded expectations. They even defeated Stanford 75-68 in their last contest.



Pac-12 Standings - Women's Basketball

Pac-12 Standings - Men's Basketball

Social Slant

