Oregon State Beavers Basketball: Monday Notebook
Following a weekend that saw the men’s team fall to Saint Louis and the women’s basketball team cruise to a victory over Santa Clara, BeaversEdge.com takes a dive into what’s next for Wayne Tinkle and Scott Rueck’s squad with our Monday Notebook.
Recapping the weekend action
The Oregon State women’s basketball team continued to cruise through its non-conference slate on Sunday, as the Beavers defeated Santa Clara 82-32. OSU was led double-digit scoring from Kat Tudor (14 points), Destiny Slocum (12), and Madison Washington (12).
Mikayla Pivec added a team-high 13 rebounds as the Beavers owned SC on the boards, breaking the program record for rebounding margin in a single game as OSU secured 63 rebounds to SC’s 16.
It was the second straight start for Washington, who moved into the starting lineup prior to the La Salle game. With a guard-heavy and small ball lineup that features Slocum at the point, Pivec and McWilliams at the two and the three, Washington at the four, and Corosdale at the five, OSU has found a formula for success.
While Rueck noted after the contest that it doesn’t really matter to his players who starts and who comes off the bench and that he hadn’t made any decisions regarding the lineup moving forward, it’s hard to imagine him going away from this lineup as the Beavers have broken their program-record for rebounding margin in each of the past two games.
---
OSU men’s basketball suffered perhaps one of the most frustrating defeats in recent memory as the Beavers fell to Saint Louis 65-61 on the road. While the Beavers had control of the game early, OSU fell into a double-digit hole in the second half that was very difficult to overcome. Despite working their way back and reclaiming the lead via a Zach Reichle three-pointer to give OSU a 51-50 advantage with just under eight minutes remaining, the Beavers couldn’t seal the deal.
The story of the game for OSU was cold-shooting from three-point range (27 percent) and from the field (39 percent) compared to the Billikens going 8-for-12 from beyond the arc (66 percent) and 42 percent from the field. Combine the cold shooting with problematic foul trouble all night, and OSU didn’t create a recipe for success.
Tres Tinkle, Alfred Hollins, and Warren Washington each had four fouls that limited their aggressiveness all afternoon. Kylor Kelley - arguably the Beavers best interior defender - was saddled with two early fouls that forced him out of his groove early, before ultimately fouling out late in the second half. Kelley still managed to make his presence felt on the defensive-end, tallying two blocks.
Ethan Thompson recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as he was the only Beaver to truly find his rhythm on the offensive end. Stevie Thompson and Tinkle labored through tough-shooting and great defense by the Billikens respectively, as Thompson went 4-of-18 from the field and Tinkle couldn’t find a rhythm as Saint Louis made slowing him down a focal point as he recorded the majority of his 15 points late in the contest.
Quick Hitters
BEAVER MBB
- Tinkle is fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring per game at 20 points per, and is third in rebounds at 9.8.
- Despite missing the past few games due to a stress-fracture in his left foot, Gligorije Rakocevic leads the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (67.7).
- Kelley ranks third in the NCAA in blocks per game at just over 3.5 and is first in the Pac-12.
- OSU MBB is second in the Pac-12 in steals per game (6.5) and fifth in team blocks (4.5).
BEAVER WBB
- Slocum ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in assists per game (6.4)
- Thanks to their two recent showings against La Salle and Santa Clara, OSU now has the top rebounding team in the conference with 47.4 per game, which also ranks 6th nationally. Rebounding margin is also heavily in the Beavers’ favor (+16.9) which is best in the Pac-12.
- The lady Beavs’ defense continues to be their focal point as they rank 1st in the Pac-12 and 5th nationally in field goal percentage defense (31.4 percent allowed).
- Slocum (15.0), Pivec (13.6), and Tudor (13.3) all average double-figures in scoring per game while Katie McWilliams is right behind them (9.4).
- Tudor checks in at No. 33 nationally for three-point percentage, knocking down 47 percent of her shots from behind the arc.
- OSU WBB ranks eighth in the country and second in the Pac-12 in assists per game as the Beavers record just over 20 per contest.
Social Media Reaction
Next Up
The Lady Beavs are headed for sunshine and paradise as they are set to travel to Maui for two games this weekend. OSU will play Eastern Washington (1-6) on Friday and Texas A&M on Saturday in the Maui Jim Maui Classic. A&M figures to offer the Beavers a stiffer challenge than they’ve had in recent weeks as the Aggies head into the weekend of play with a record of 6-2.
On the men’s side, Oregon State returns home for a week of practice before heading up to Portland for a non-conference matchup with Texas A&M (3-4) at Moda Center. After failing to Saint Louis, OSU will have another chance to add a solid win against a power five team to its resume.
Stay tuned for more coverage this week of both teams as BeaversEdge.com will have coverage of both men’s and women’s basketball in the coming days….