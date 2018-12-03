Like their fellow Gill Coliseum counterparts, the Beavers have also started the season 6-1, notching quality wins over South Carolina, Western Kentucky, and St. Mary’s. The lone loss came at the hands of then No. 1 Notre Dame in the Vancouver Showcase, but as far as losses go, it’s one that Rueck and Co. can live with knowing that they mostly led and controlled the contest before faltering late.

For the first time in recent memory, both Oregon State basketball teams are off to fast starts. With Wayne Tinkle’s squad starting the season 6-1, they’ve equalled their best start since the 1980-81 season. Not too get too far ahead of ourselves, but that’s pretty elite company to be in as the Beavers were ranked No. 1 in the country for most of that season. It finally appears that the Beavers’ patience with this core is starting to pay off as the leadership, experience, poise, and playmaking of Tres Tinkle, Stevie Thompson Jr., and Ethan Thompson has been on full display.

1.The Beavers will go as far as its Big Three takes them… With the loss of Big G for the next 4-to-6 weeks as he recovers from a stress fracture in his left foot, the burden of scoring and arguably leading the team comes down to Tinkle and the Thompson brothers. The trio combines for 48 points per game and moving forward, they’ll have the responsibility of leading this team.

2. Defense wins championships… One of Rueck’s most prized statistics that he and his team prides themselves on is field goal percentage defense. Since the beginning of his tenure, he’s placed a high-emphasis on forcing opponents into tough shots and this season is no different. OSU is allowing just 33 percent shooting from the field, good for 18th best in the country.

3. Destiny Slocum is tailor made for Rueck’s system… One of the biggest coups in women’s basketball two offseasons ago was Oregon State landing former five-star point guard Destiny Slocum, who was looking to transfer after playing just one season at Maryland. While Slocum had to sit out last season per NCAA rules, she was able to practice with the team and we’re already seeing how it’s paying off. Slocum leads the Beavers in points per game at just over 15 and assists at 5.9. Rueck noted last week that he hasn’t had a breakdown point-guard like Slocum before and now that she’s on the court, she’s unlocked a new element to an already deadly OSU roster.

4. Can Alfred Hollins and Zach Reichle rise to the occasion? Given that there will be “off shooting nights” for the Beavers, it raises the question, who’s going to be a reliable playmaker off the bench? Well, look no further than Hollins and Reichle who have both showed much improved playmaking and scoring ability in their sophomore seasons. Hollins and Reichle average six and three points per game as of now, respectively, and if the Beavers want to get into the upper-echelon of the Pac-12, they’ll need those numbers to increase. The two have the ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor as defensive stoppers while offering three-point shooting and driving ability on offense. Currently, Hollins is shooting 17 percent from three while Reichle stands as 27 percent. If both guys can bring those numbers up, OSU won’t miss a beat when one, two, or even all three of the Big Three need to come off the floor.

5. Efficient three-point shooting… Just seven games into the season, the Lady Beavs are showing the NCAA why they are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. OSU ranks 11th in country in three-point shooting percentage (41.6) and boasts five players shooting 38 percent or better from three. Katie McWilliams (65 percent), Mikayla Pivec (50 percent), Kat Tudor (45 percent), Aleah Goodman (42 percent), and Destiny Slocum (38 percent) have proven they can knock down deep shots with consistency and when you have that many players who can score from beyond, it makes stopping you quite difficult.