The No. 11 Oregon State baseball team concludes Pac-12 road action this weekend as the Beavers (34-15-1, 19-5 Pac-12) head to Palo Alto for a three-game tilt against the No. 3 Cardinal.

Opponent Breakdown

The No. 3 Cardinal present one, if not the biggest challenge that the No. 11 Oregon State baseball team has faced this season, and it will take a near-perfect weekend of baseball in order to come out with a series victory. Stanford (38-9, 19-5 Pac-12) comes into the matchup against Oregon State fresh off a 7-1 Tuesday win over Cal Poly where Andrew Daschbach became the first player in program history to hit four home runs in a game, going 4-for-4 with five RBI. Additionally, the Cardinal have won six straight series coming into the weekend. Like the Beavers, Stanford's only Pac-12 series loss of the season came at the hands of UCLA. Six Cardinal enter the week with a slugging percentage of .478 or higher – Nick Bellafronto (.478), Duke Kinamon (.511), Kyle Stowers (.512), Will Matthiessen (.535), Brandon Wulff(.615) and Andrew Daschbach (.639). Stanford's 3.37 earned-run average ranks 12th in the NCAA and third in the Pac-12. The Cardinal has surrendered the fewest walks (137) and home runs (27) in the Pac-12.

How the teams match up statistically heading into the top-15 matchup. pic.twitter.com/N5IDSKWxZV — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 15, 2019

Pitching Rotation

WEEKEND UPDATE:



Saturday’s game is now scheduled to start at 12 pm. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/plxj6420gG — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 16, 2019

With Pat Bailey announcing the probable pitching rotation for the weekend, the biggest plus for the Beavers that Grant Gambrell (4-1, 2.96 ERA) is expected to return to the mound in a starting role on Sunday. After missing his last two Sunday's against Oklahoma State and Oregon for rest, Gambrell should be feeling rejuvenated and fresh at just the right time. After tossing a complete game and allowing just one run Friday night against the Ducks, Bryce Fehmel is set to get the ball to open a series for a second straight week. Fehmel was masterful agains the Ducks a week ago, and the Beavers will need him to be on the same level against the Cardinal as they boast some of the best offensive talent in the conference. With Brandon Eisert still not listed as a starter, Dylan Pearce is set to make his second straight Saturday start in game two. The Beavers' starting pitching staff's biggest challenge this weekend might not be limiting the Stanford hitters, but rather keeping pace with the Cardinal pitchers. Between Brendan Beck, Will Mattheissen, and Erik Miller, the Cardinal have a starting trio that is among the best in the country. Could we be in line for a pitchers duel this weekend? Given the amount of talent taking the mound this weekend, there's a good chance that runs could be at a premium this weekend.

Quick Hitters

- Oregon State has won 13 consecutive games at Sunken Diamond, sweping four straight series dating back to 2011. The Beavers have won seven consecutive series at Stanford dating back to the 2005 season. Overall, Oregon State has won eight straight series be- tween the teams regardless of location. - Stanford owns a 41-42-0 all-time record against the Beavers (records dating to 1959). Last season, Oregon State won the series, 2-1, against Stanford at Goss Stadium. - The Beavers have gone seven consecutive games without committing an error to move the team’s fielding percentage to .980, second in the Pac-12 to UCLA’s .982. It’s the longest error-free streak for the Beavers since the 2012 club went eight straight from March 15 through June 1 of that year. - Adley Rutschman was one of 25 players nationally named to the Golden Spikes Semifi- nalists list on Wednesday. He leads the nation with 66 walks and a .581 on-base percentage and is in the top five in batting average (.428) and slugging percentage (.783). He gives the Beavers five semifinalist selections over the past three seasons. - The Oregon State bullpen has held opponents scoreless over its past 16 2/3 innings. The ‘pen has allowed four hits and issued seven walks over that stretch. • Both Beau Philip (10-for-23) and Tyler Malone (7-for-16) carry five-game hit streaks into the series opener. - Oregon State has a .981 fielding percentage in Pac-12 games, tied with UCLA for tops in the conference. • Opponents have managed just seven steals versus the Beavers in Pac-12 play, on 15 attempts. - Oregon State Rankings: Baseball America 11, Collegiate Baseball 10, D1Baseball.com 11, NCBWA 12, Perfect Game 12, USA Today 12.

