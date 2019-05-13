Following a series win over Oregon that saw the No.11 Oregon State baseball team erase their four-game losing streak and move into a tie for first in the Pac-12, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the Beavers who are trending up, and those who are trending down.

After returning to the field in DH duty against Oklahoma State after being on the shelf since mid-April with a hamstring injury, Beau Phillip made his triumphant return to full time duty, starting all three games at shortstop.

Phillip opened the Friday night contest against the Ducks by hitting his fourth home run of the season to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead before they even took the field. He finished the weekend with five hits and one RBI, but having his offensive presence back in the lineup was crucial for the rest of the Beaver hitters.

Having consistent offensive contributors outside of Adley Rutschman is a must for the Beavers this season this the type of attention he's getting on a daily basis, and Phillip is one of those guys who can deliver at a moments notice.

He didn't waste any time making his impact against the Ducks and heading into an all-important series against Stanford, the Beavers will need him to be at his best.