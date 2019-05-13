Oregon State Beavers Baseball: Stock Report
Following a series win over Oregon that saw the No.11 Oregon State baseball team erase their four-game losing streak and move into a tie for first in the Pac-12, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the Beavers who are trending up, and those who are trending down.
*** STOCK UP ***
Beau Phillip
After returning to the field in DH duty against Oklahoma State after being on the shelf since mid-April with a hamstring injury, Beau Phillip made his triumphant return to full time duty, starting all three games at shortstop.
Phillip opened the Friday night contest against the Ducks by hitting his fourth home run of the season to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead before they even took the field. He finished the weekend with five hits and one RBI, but having his offensive presence back in the lineup was crucial for the rest of the Beaver hitters.
Having consistent offensive contributors outside of Adley Rutschman is a must for the Beavers this season this the type of attention he's getting on a daily basis, and Phillip is one of those guys who can deliver at a moments notice.
He didn't waste any time making his impact against the Ducks and heading into an all-important series against Stanford, the Beavers will need him to be at his best.
Bryce Fehmel
When the Beavers need Bryce Fehmel to become Big Game Bryce, the results are usually stellar, and Friday night against the Ducks was no exception.
The senior righty took the ball on Friday night after the Beavers shook up the pitching rotation in the wake of rest, injury, and inconsistent play and he rose to the occasion, going the distance for his seventh win of the season.
Fehmel went the full nine, threw just 112 pitches, and tallied four strikeouts against just one run. The Beavers desperately needed a moment like this, a senior stepping up in the opener of a rivalry and helping to put the recent slump behind them.
Fehmel is as polished and experienced as they come as he's been to Omaha in two of his three prior seasons, and this was a moment that may prove pivotal come the end of the Pac-12 season. OSU needed to find their mojo to keep pace in the standings, and it was Big Game Bryce who rose to the occasion and delivered a signature win against a rival.
His stock is way up heading to Palo Alto.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news