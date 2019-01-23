As Oregon State baseball looks to defend its 2018 College World Series title, the team held its media day ahead of the first official practice this Friday. This season will present its own unique challenges as the Beavers underwent many offseason changes. At the press conference, interim head coach Pat Bailey spoke, as well as Adley Rutschman, Bryce Fehmel, and Zak Taylor. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

@beaverbaseball

New Coach, Same Expectations

After winning the 2018 CWS National Championship, Oregon State head coach Pat Casey retired. His top assistant, Pat Bailey, was named the interim head coach. Bailey and Casey have worked together closely for many years—between George Fox and Oregon State—and are good friends as well. Bailey has not been a college head coach since 2007 with George Fox. However, his similar coaching style to Casey along with his head coach experience will not go underrated in 2019. “I think the reason Case and Bails worked so well together is that they have the same philosophy, so not a lot’s changed for our guys,” junior catcher Adley Rutschman said. Bailey said Casey usually swings by at least once a week to talk and check in. It’s obvious Casey couldn’t completely stay away from the team. When Casey first recruited Bailey to the Beavers as an assistant in 2008, they sat down and discussed their similarities in philosophy. “We spent over an hour talking about building men of character and being in the man-building business,” Bailey said. “Philosophically, we’re both very similar, and that’s one of the reasons I think we work so well together.” Bailey said they have even more similarities as they both have wives names Susan, are both named Pat, and both have Irish last names (even though Bailey says he isn’t Irish).

The Inner Circle

During the press conference, Bailey disclosed he has an “inner circle” consisting of five players who he meets with regularly throughout the season to get feedback on how everything is going from the players’ perspective. “I have an inner circle. I have five players in it, including those three, and I meet with those guys almost every week, just to discuss how things are going,” Bailey said. “I firmly believe that players are the foundation of your program… They’re the boots on the ground and leadership starts from the ground up.” Bailey’s inner circle is made of the three team captains, Rutschman, Fehmel, and Taylor, as well as junior outfielder Preston Jones and junior infielder Andy Armstrong. “The ability for the five of us to come together to meet and talk with Bails directly, I think one of the things with Bails is that he’s super open with us,” senior infielder Zak Taylor said. “Just as he gives us advice, he wants advice back.” The team voted on the captains, who are members of the inner circle, and Bailey was stunned at the overwhelming support for Fehmel, Rutschman, and Taylor. “We had 37 guys vote, and the least amount one of those guys got was 34. I was shocked,” Bailey said. “This is my 41st year, and I’ve been through a lot of guys voting for captains, and I’ve never seen three guys get that many votes before.” That speaks volumes to how much this team has already bought into each other early in the season.

The Players

The Beavers lost six starting position players, but only one player from their pitching staff. “If I had a choice between losing position players who were key and valuable and members of our team and losing a lot of pitching, I’ll choose losing position players any day of the week,” Bailey explained. “Pitching and defense wins championships… I’m really excited about our pitching staff.” The Beavs are adding some solid young arms to compete with the rest of the pitching staff. Bailey specifically mentioned Jake Pfennigs and Joey Mundt as freshman pitchers he was excited about. “We have quite a few arms returning, and the freshman arms that came in this year are definitely really good, and higher (quality) than most freshman in the country,” senior pitcher Bryce Fehmel said. "I’ve been very impressed with the mentality that all of them have," Rutschman added. "A lot of the times, in younger pitchers, you’ll see guys who are uncertain when they’re on the mound, and I’m not really seeing that much this year. I’m really excited to see all of them compete down in Arizona.”

Mounting Pressure?