Mitch Canham is home. Following Pat Casey's decision not to return to Oregon State, Athletic Director Scott Barnes interviewed half a dozen candidates, but one name stood above all the rest. The former catcher and two-time College World Series winner took the podium as the 21st head coach in school history at the Valley Football Center auditorium with confidence, poise, and a clear vision for what he hoped to accomplish in the future. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter breaks down the day of news and recaps the most important info from Oregon State's newest skipper.

The Only Dream Job

Oregon State's search committee threw a bit of a curveball when they went outside of the current crop of coaches for its next head coach, but if the opening press conference from Mitch Canham was any indication, that decision is going to look brilliant in the coming times. Sporting a newly-tailored navy suit, Canham owned the podium from start to finish, showcasing confidence, determination, humility, and poise as he delivered one of the most memorable introductory press conferences in Oregon State Athletics history. "What an incredible day and a dream come true," said Canham. "Since stepping on the OSU campus in the summer of 2002, I felt a part of the Beaver family. The baseball program, Corvallis community, athletic department, faculty, donors, and fans have been a huge part in transforming my life and helping me become the man I am today." The 34-year-old Canham returns to Corvallis after serving half a season as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers, the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate. "When I first met (Pat Casey) back in 2002, I knew that this was a place that I wanted to be for life.... This is the only job that I've ever dreamt of."

Quick Hitters

- Early indications are that the Oregon State coaching staff is likely going to stay intact. We'll know more in the coming days and weeks, but Canham noted that he's had very good conversations with pitching coach Nate Yeskie, and former interim head coach Pat Bailey and that he feels that things are in a good place. - Canham is the first Oregon State letter winner to later serve as the baseball program's head coach since Gene Tanselli, who played for the program from 1949-51 and coached the team from 1967-72. He joins Jonathan Smith (football) and Scott Rueck (women's basketball) as current OSU graduates who serve as the head coach of a Beaver intercollegiate athletics team. - Canham played in 183 games during his four-year collegiate career after redshirting in 2004. Over his career, he batted .314 with 31 doubles, eight triples, 25 home runs and 152 RBI. The 152 RBI rank seventh for a career at Oregon State and his 25 home runs are tied for ninth. In his three playing seasons, the Beavers won 46, 50 and 49 games, respectively, claiming the 2005 and 2006 Pac-10 titles. Canham played on teams that went 27-6 (.818) in the postseason. - Canham was a first-round selection by the San Diego Padres in the 2007 MLB First-Year Player Draft and spent four seasons with the Padres' organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Portland. He also spent time with the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals' organizations before ending his professional playing career with the independent Lincoln Saltdogs in 2015. - Canham was the captain for Oregon State's 2006 and 2007 College World Series champions and was a part of the 2005 Beaver club that started the most significant 15-year stretch in program history that has included five Pac-12 Conference titles and 13 postseason appearances. - Following his playing days, he's has had a successful career as a manager in the Mariners' organization. He led the Clinton Lumberkings (Iowa) to the 2016 Midwest League playoffs and 86 victories before moving to Single-A Modesto (California) for two seasons. The Modesto Nuts won the 2017 California League title and Canham was named the league's Manager of the Year and its community service award recipient. - On a slightly more humorous note, Canham noted that we may very well hear another edition of his famous O-State Ballaz rap. For those who don't know, Canham and former shortstop Darwin Barney created rap/remix songs with Canham's long-time childhood friend for each of their national championship runs. WATCH HERE: 2006 and 2007

What They're Saying

Pat Casey "Coach Canham is a winner plain and simple," said former OSU head baseball coach and current senior associate athletic director Pat Casey said. "He represents the culture that so many OSU coaches and players have created. He was a tremendous leader as a student-athlete on and off the field and I have no doubt that the future of Oregon State baseball is in great hands." Scott Barnes "Mitch Canham is the type of person and coach who embodies what Oregon State University is about. His character and skill as a coach speaks volumes about why he has been so successful on and off the field in life, college and professional baseball," said Barnes. "Coach Canham has had an exceptionally quick upward trajectory as a baseball leader since his playing days concluded and he returns to OSU with an impressive resume. What stands out most is Coach Canham's commitment to excellence by being an exemplary leader, role model for young men, and his burning desire to continue the success of a program that he put so much energy into as a player. "In addition, the outpouring of support from former OSU student-athletes and recommendations by high level baseball personnel in the college and professional ranks has been impressive. It reiterates what many of Beaver Nation already know as to the character of Coach Canham. Speaking for all of Beaver Nation, we are thrilled to bring Coach Canham home to Corvallis to lead our baseball program." Andy McKay: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Personnel "I've known Mitch since he was 19 years old playing for me in the Alaskan Summer League. The privilege of watching him lead and mentor our players with the Mariners will continue to inspire me into the future. His selfless leadership, born out of a responsibility to help others, has been a highlight of my professional career."

Social Slant

