Pac-12 conference play is upon the Oregon State men's and women's basketball teams as the Beavers prepare for their opening week of conference play. Wayne Tinkle and Co. are set up for a Civil War matchup with the Ducks in Eugene while the Lady Beavs host the Washington schools in Corvallis. BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks it down in our weekend preview.

The Oregon State men's basketball team is set to start Pac-12 play on the road as the Beavers are set to head south to Eugene and Matthew Knight Arena for the 351st Civil War on Saturday. OSU (8-4) has had its up and down moments during the non-conference slate, but the Beavers will be looking to start off conference play strong against one of the preseason favorites to win the conference.

The Ducks (9-4) have certainly had their ups and downs too to start the 2018-19 season as well as they haven't looked like the team that many outside pundits and the Pac-12 projected to win the conference. In large part due to injuries, the Ducks have struggled to maintain traction with the loss of some of the highest rated recruits in school history. Center Bol Bol, who is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, is on the shelf for the foreseeable future with a leg injury. Same goes for second year forward Kenny Wooten, who is expected to miss at least the next month with a broken jaw. Combine those two front court losses with injuries to Louis King and Abu Kigab throughout the non-conference schedule, and the Ducks just simply haven't been healthy enough to be the team that many expected them to be.

With Bol, Wooten, and possibly Kigab out against the Beavers on Saturday, this might be the best chance for Oregon State to win in Eugene in quite some time. OSU hasn't won in Matthew Knight arena since Jan. of 2012 and a lot of those losses have been quite one sided. Dana Altman and Co. always seem to be ready for the Beavers in Eugene and despite the injuries to several star players, I don't expect that narrative to change this Saturday.

If the Beavers hope to break the six year road losing streak to the Ducks, they'll need to get production from their star players. Forward Tres Tinkle, guards Stephen Jr. and Ethan Thompson and center Kylor Kelley will all need to have consistent and solid production on both ends of the floor in order for the Beavers to come out on top.

If the Beavers can manage to have strong defense (a key in last season's home win over Oregon) and scoring from the Big 3 of Tinkle, Thompson Jr. and Thompson, I could see the Beavers coming out on top. If one or multiple of those players struggle from the field, it could be a long night in Eugene. Consistency has alluded the Beavers this season and while it's been a thorn in their side, they could vanquish some of the frustrations of the non-conference slate with a strong showing against the Ducks in Eugene by starting off Pac-12 play with a 1-0 record.