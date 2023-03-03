- Brady Kasper extended his hit streak to nine games dating back to the 2022 season.

- Mikey Kane's home run in the fourth pushed his hit streak to eight games. He is the lone Beaver to hit safely in all of the team's eight games this season.

- Kasper and Kane became the first Beavers to hit back-to-back home runs since Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton at Washington State on March 11, 2022.

- Rhett Larson made his first career start for the Beavers Thursday

- Kyle Dernedde's sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning was Oregon State's first of the year.

- The OSU bullpen is 5-0 with a 2.82 ERA in 35 innings this season. The 'pen has a WHIP of 1.29.

- Friday's probable starter, Trent Sellers, leads the Pac-12 with 19 strikeouts this season. He is the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week after striking out 12 Coppin State batters in OSU's series-opening win last week.

- The Beavers have outscored their opponents, 14-2, over the first two innings this season.

- OSU has given up 17 of its 30 runs allowed this season combined in the fourth and seventh innings.

- Travis Bazzana extended his Pac-12 lead in doubles to six Thursday night.

- Mitch Canham needs three victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State. He is 97-52 (.651) in four seasons at OSU.- OSU has yet to allow a run in the first or ninth inning this season.

- OSU is playing its second Big West Conference opponent this season. The Beavers defeated UC Santa Barbara, 11-0, Feb. 20 in Surprise, Ariz.

- Seven of Oregon State's 13 home runs this season have come ahead in the count.

- Thursday's contest constituted Oregon State's first night game of 2023.