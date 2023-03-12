Oregon State Baseball vs WSU G3 - Live Updates + Preview
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Washington State in game two of the series after taking the opener on Friday night, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (11-2, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Washington State (11-2, 0-1)
1:35 p.m. PT
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
RHP Jaren Hunter (1-0, 4.66) vs. RHP Grant Taylor (1-0, 2.13)
TV - LIVE STREAM
RADIO - LINK
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is looking for its sixth consecutive series victory over the Cougars. The Beavers have also won six straight series at home.
- The Beavers have won 20 of the last 24 games between the teams in Corvallis.
- WSU hasn't swept a three-game series in Corvallis since 1974. The Cougars, in fact, haven't swept a three-game series over the Beavers since 1980.
- Travis Bazzana's hit streak was snapped at 12 games.
- Micah McDowell and Garret Forrester both extended their hit streaks to eight games. McDowell has 17 hits during the streak while Forrester is at 11.
- Reliever AJ Lattery has held opponents to nine hits and one run in nine full innings this season.
- Fellow reliever Ian Lawson has 15 strikeouts to two walks in five appearances this season. Lawson has thrown in 11 innings, limiting opponents to five hits and a run.
- WSU has left 23 runners on base over the first two games.
- Mikey Kane and Brady Kasper but have four multi-hit efforts this season.
- Five of Kyle Dernedde's seven hits this season have gone for extra bases, including three doubles.
- Forrester is now tied with Gavin Turley for the OSU team lead with 12 walks this season. Forrester finished with one Saturday.
- Sunday's game is the fourth of a six-game homestand for the Beavers.
- Oregon State has lost all three of its games this season wearing its black uniform tops.
- McDowell and Forrester have each reached base safely in 13 consecutive games.
- McDowell is second in the Pac-12 with a .442 batting average.
----
