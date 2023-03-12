With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Washington State in game two of the series after taking the opener on Friday night, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is looking for its sixth consecutive series victory over the Cougars. The Beavers have also won six straight series at home.

- The Beavers have won 20 of the last 24 games between the teams in Corvallis.

- WSU hasn't swept a three-game series in Corvallis since 1974. The Cougars, in fact, haven't swept a three-game series over the Beavers since 1980.

- Travis Bazzana's hit streak was snapped at 12 games.

- Micah McDowell and Garret Forrester both extended their hit streaks to eight games. McDowell has 17 hits during the streak while Forrester is at 11.

- Reliever AJ Lattery has held opponents to nine hits and one run in nine full innings this season.

- Fellow reliever Ian Lawson has 15 strikeouts to two walks in five appearances this season. Lawson has thrown in 11 innings, limiting opponents to five hits and a run.

- WSU has left 23 runners on base over the first two games.

- Mikey Kane and Brady Kasper but have four multi-hit efforts this season.

- Five of Kyle Dernedde's seven hits this season have gone for extra bases, including three doubles.

- Forrester is now tied with Gavin Turley for the OSU team lead with 12 walks this season. Forrester finished with one Saturday.

- Sunday's game is the fourth of a six-game homestand for the Beavers.

- Oregon State has lost all three of its games this season wearing its black uniform tops.

- McDowell and Forrester have each reached base safely in 13 consecutive games.

- McDowell is second in the Pac-12 with a .442 batting average.