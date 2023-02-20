- Oregon State is meeting UC Santa Barbara for the 32nd time on Monday, and first since the 2020 season.

- The Beavers hold a 17-13-1 advantage in the series, but the Gauchos have won three straight after sweeping a series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in 2020. That series was the last baseball played in ‘20 before Covid-19 wiped out the rest of the campaign.

- The teams are tied, 5-5, in games played at neutral sites. Sunday’s game is the first neutral-site matchup since 1998 when OSU lost, 11-7, in San Diego, Calif.

- Mitch Canham needs eight victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State.

- The Beavers are opening the season in Surprise for the eighth consecutive year. OSU also opened there in 2004 and 2006.

- Oregon State is 59-16 in Surprise since 2004.

- Garret Forrester’s home run in the seventh inning Sunday marked his first of the year and 17th of his career.

- Forrester tallied three hits in a game for the 10th time in his career.

- AJ Hutcheson has inherited four runners in two relief outings this season. All four have been stranded.

- The Beavers scored 10 or more runs for the first time since scoring 12 against San Diego on June 4, 2022 in the Corvallis Regional.

- It’s also the sixth time in the last 10 games OSU has scored in double figures versus New Mexico.

- Tanner Smith’s grand slam in the eighth marked the second of his career. He was also the last Beaver to hit a grand slam prior to Sunday, doing so on March 27, 2022 at California.