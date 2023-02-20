Oregon State Baseball vs UCSB - Live Updates + Preview
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Beavers Defeat Minnesota | Gavin Turley Goes Yard In First At-Bat | Isaiah Hodgins Re-Signs With NY | OSU hires Kody Schexnayder as Analyst | EDGE POD: Talkin' OSU Baseball, Pac-12, & MORE | Three-star DB Aundre Gibson Talks Oregon State After Release Of Top Four
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (2-1) vs UC Santa Barbara
Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
Monday - Noon
TBA vs. RHP Tyler Bremner (0-0, 0.00)
TV: Flosports (subscription required)
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is meeting UC Santa Barbara for the 32nd time on Monday, and first since the 2020 season.
- The Beavers hold a 17-13-1 advantage in the series, but the Gauchos have won three straight after sweeping a series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in 2020. That series was the last baseball played in ‘20 before Covid-19 wiped out the rest of the campaign.
- The teams are tied, 5-5, in games played at neutral sites. Sunday’s game is the first neutral-site matchup since 1998 when OSU lost, 11-7, in San Diego, Calif.
- Mitch Canham needs eight victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State.
- The Beavers are opening the season in Surprise for the eighth consecutive year. OSU also opened there in 2004 and 2006.
- Oregon State is 59-16 in Surprise since 2004.
- Garret Forrester’s home run in the seventh inning Sunday marked his first of the year and 17th of his career.
- Forrester tallied three hits in a game for the 10th time in his career.
- AJ Hutcheson has inherited four runners in two relief outings this season. All four have been stranded.
- The Beavers scored 10 or more runs for the first time since scoring 12 against San Diego on June 4, 2022 in the Corvallis Regional.
- It’s also the sixth time in the last 10 games OSU has scored in double figures versus New Mexico.
- Tanner Smith’s grand slam in the eighth marked the second of his career. He was also the last Beaver to hit a grand slam prior to Sunday, doing so on March 27, 2022 at California.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.