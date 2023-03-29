Oregon State Baseball vs Seattle: Preview + Live Updates
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Seattle in nonconference action Wednesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (15-9) vs. Seattle (5-15)
2:00 p.m. PT
Bannerwood Park - Bellevue, Wash.
TBA vs. TBA
TV - LIVE VIDEO STREAM
RADIO - LINK
Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Seattle are meeting for the 16th time on Wednesday, and just the second on the Redhawks' home turf. The Beavers won a 4-3 decision in extra innings in 2013.
- OSU has won four straight in the series, including an 8-3 victory last season. Travis Bazzana tallied three hits and two RBI in the win.
- The teams have met six times since Seattle re-instated its program in 2010, with OSU holding a 5-1 mark over that stretch. The teams had met nine times until 1973, where the Beavers were 5-3-1.
- OSU leads the Pac-12 with 146 walks, an average of more than six per game.
- Garret Forrester (24) and Bazzana (23) are one and two in the Pac-12 rankings for bases on balls. Forrester now has 121 walks for his career, putting him in sole possession of second in OSU history. Only Adley Rutschman (156) had more.
- Bazzana is averaging 4.4 pitches per plate appearance; Forrester is averaging 4.2.
- The OSU bullpen held Cal to three hits and one earned run in 13 innings in the series; a 0.69 ERA. The bullpen struck out 10 while walking seven.
- Overall, in the month of March, the Beavers' bullpen has 2.84 ERA in 76 innings. Opponents are batting just .201 against the bullpen, with 53 hits and 37 walks to 79 strikeouts.
- Bazzana and Mikey Kane each recorded two hits Sunday. Bazzana is now tied with Micah McDowell with a team-best eight multi-hit games in 2023. Kane is one shy at seven.
- OSU's defense has been solid in March, committing 11 errors in 17 games for a .981 fielding percentage.
- The Beavers are on track to play 19 games in 31 days in the month of March. OSU last played more than 18 games in a single month in May of 2009, going 12-8.
----
