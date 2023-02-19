Oregon State Baseball vs New Mexico - Live Updates + Preview
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (1-1) vs New Mexico (2-0)
Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
Sunday - 11 a.m.
RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Isaac Gallegos (0-0, 0.00)
TV: Flosports (subscription required)
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is in a re-match with New Mexico, whom the Beavers dropped a 7-2 decision to in the season opener on Friday.
- The loss to the Lobos snapped Oregon State’s win streak in the series at nine. OSU now owns a 16-5 all-time record in the series, including a 13-4 mark in neutral-site contests.
- The seven runs scored by the Lobos marked New Mexico’s most versus OSU since 2015.
- Mitch Canham needs nine victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State.
- Oregon State is 58-16 in Surprise since 2004.
- Tanner Smith assisted on two of the Beavers’ three outs in the first on Saturday. He back-picked a Minnesota runner at second for the first out, then pushed OSU out of the inning ona 2-6 caught stealing.
- Rhett Larson made his first career appearance for the Beavers, and got a groundout, strikeout and flyout in the fifth in his first inning of work. The righty eventually earned the win.
- Nelson Keljo also made his OSU debut for the Beavers, coming on in relief of Larson in the seventh.
- OSU’s newcomers have accounted for 8 2/3 of the 18 innings thrown in Surprise thus far.- Brady Kasper set a career-high with two RBI in Saturday’s win.
- The Beavers have scored first in each of the first two games of 2023, but have been out-hit in both contests.
----
