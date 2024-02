PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball will open in the top-10 of every major poll to open 2024 as the Beavers were selected at No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

OSU is as high as fifth per Baseball America, and is also ranked seventh by D1Baseball.com, eighth by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and ninth by Perfect Game.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.