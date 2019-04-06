BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Preston Jones run-scoring double in the bottom half of the 11th inning sent Oregon State to a doubleheader sweep of Utah Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Jones’ double gave Oregon State a 3-2 win in game two, which followed an 11-0 win in the first matchup of the day. With the win, OSU improved to 23-6-1 overall and 9-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. Utah dropped to 8-18 overall and 1-11 versus league foes.

A look at both games is below.

Game 1: Oregon State 11, Utah 0

Bryce Fehmel led Oregon State to the game-one win with his fourth career complete game and third shutout. He struck out four and allowed five hits to improve to 5-0 this season.

The senior was backed by an Oregon State offense that rapped out 16 hits against three Utah pitchers. Adley Rutschman hit a sixth-inning home run and finished with three hits. Tyler Malone also tallied three hits and drove in a run to help pace the Oregon State offense.

The Beavers pushed three runs across the plate in both the first and third innings. Up 8-0 after six, OSU scored three more in the eighth via back-to-back singles from Joe Casey and George Mendazona.

Beau Philip, Ryan Ober and Matthew Gretler all recorded two hits. Mendazona posted a team-best three RBI while Rutschman and Gretler had two apiece.

Josh Tedeschi took the loss after allowing 11 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is now 3-3 this season.

Game 2: Oregon State 3, Utah 2 (11 innings)

Oregon State found itself trailing 2-0 after Utah scored solo runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. But Gretler started the comeback with a run-scoring single in the seventh. That was followed by a Rutschman solo home run to left – he ended the series with a home run in all three games.

Jake Mulholland came on and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He retired the last five batters he faced, which led to Jones’ double to the right center gap.

Rutschman opened the inning with a single on a 3-2 pitch, then moved to second when Ober singled for the third time in the game. Utah brought in reliever Dustyn Schramm, whose second offering was smacked to right center by Jones, enabling Rutschman to score easily from second.

The run belonged to reliever Zac McCleve, who was charged with the loss and dropped to 1-2. He allowed three hits and two runs in four innings.

Mulholland picked up the win (2-0) and was masterful in his 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits and walked one to five strikeouts.

Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers but did not figure in the decision. The junior allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Utah starter Brett Brocoff handcuffed the Beavers over 6 1/3 innings, limiting OSU to five hits and a run.

Next Game

Fehmel To 31

Bryce Fehmel’s win was his fifth of the year but also the 31st of his career. He surpassed Ken Noble (1975-78) for sole possession of third. Fehmel now trails only Ben Wetzler (2011-14) and Luke Heimlich (2015-18) for most in a career; each had 36.

Shutouts

Bryce The shutout was the third of Fehmel’s career, which puts him into a tie for ninth at Oregon State.

Winning Percentage

By improving to 31-5 all-time, Fehmel also increased his winning percentage to .861. He narrowly trails teammate Sam Tweedt (.867) for fourth at OSU. Tweedt is 13-2 since joining the program in 2015.

Innings, Too

Fehmel’s nine innings on the hill gave him 315 for his career, which is now good for sole possession of ninth in Oregon State history. He trails Scott Anderson for eighth. Anderson threw in 325 2/3 innings from 1981-84.

Rutschman Up On RBI List

Adley Rutschman drove in three runs over the two games, and now has 152 RBI for his career. That ties him with Mitch Canham (2014-17) for sixth in the Oregon State record books.

One-Run Games

Oregon State’s 3-2 win in game two Saturday pushed the Beavers to a 7-2 mark in one-run games this season.