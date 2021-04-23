BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UC Irvine

With the Oregon State baseball team (25-10, 10-5 Pac-12) set to face UC Irvine (22-11, 16-4 Big West) on the road in non-conference action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- Friday’s opener marks just the sixth all-time meeting between the teams. UC Irvine holds a slim 3-2 advantage in the all-time series. The meeting is the first in Irvine... The clubs last met at the 2014 Corvallis Regional, where the Anteaters went 2-1 to advance to an NCAA Super Regional.

- The Beavers defeated UC Irvine, 7-1, in the 2007 College World Series. The win advanced OSU to the CWS Finals where the Beavers swept North Carolina. Mitch Canham and Darwin Barney both went 3-for-5 in the 2007 win over UC Irvine. Canham hit a home run and drove in three while Barney drove in two.

- Oregon State’s opener Friday is the first of eight straight on the road for the Beavers, who take an 11-4 record away from Goss Stadium with them.

- OSU is batting .297 in those 15 games, totaling 15 home runs with 34 doubles and six triples.

- On the mound, the Beavers sport a 2.07 ERA, allowing just 31 earned runs in 134 2/3 innings. OSU has allowed just 77 hits and 45 walks while striking out 152.

- OSU’s starting pitchers have allowed just 17 earned runs (1.99 ERA) and 45 hits in 77 innings away from home.

- With Greg Fuchs’ first career multi-hit game Tuesday, the Beavers now have 16 players who have at least one such effort this season.

- Matthew Gretler’s home run Tuesday gives the Beavers 12 players with at least one.

- OSU is 23-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning and is 18-3 when scoring first.

- OSU is on a four-game win streak, its third of four or more this season. The Beavers’ other streaks have been for 10 and seven games, respectively.

- Jake Mulholland needs one save to tie Oregon’s Jimmie Sherfy for third-most all-time in Pac-12 history. Mulholland is at an Oregon State-record 39.

- Andy Armstrong takes a four-game hit streak on the road.