BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UC Irvine

Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UC Irvine
With the Oregon State baseball team (25-10, 10-5 Pac-12) set to face UC Irvine (22-11, 16-4 Big West) on the road in non-conference action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Oregon State (25-10, 10-5 Pac-12) vs UC Irvine (22-11, 16-4 Big West)
Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark - Irvine, California
TV - ESPN3
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
LIVE STATS - Click HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday, April 23rd - 3 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 3.09)
UCI Starting Pitcher - RHP Trenton Denholm (3-1, 3.98)
Saturday, April 24th - 1 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-3, 2.05)
UCI SP - LHP Nick Pinto (4-2, 2.92)
Sunday, April 25th - 1 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 3.18)
UCI SP - RHP Michael Frias (5-0, 2.23)
Scouting UC Irvine
Opposing Hitters to watch
#21 Mike Peabody - Jr. OF -.361 avg, 35 H, 8 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI
#25 Nathan Church- Fr. OF - .345 avg, 48 H, 12 2B, 6 3B, 29 RBI
#33 Luke Spillane - Fr. OF - .311 avg, 37 H, 4 HR, 28 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Friday’s opener marks just the sixth all-time meeting between the teams. UC Irvine holds a slim 3-2 advantage in the all-time series. The meeting is the first in Irvine... The clubs last met at the 2014 Corvallis Regional, where the Anteaters went 2-1 to advance to an NCAA Super Regional.
- The Beavers defeated UC Irvine, 7-1, in the 2007 College World Series. The win advanced OSU to the CWS Finals where the Beavers swept North Carolina. Mitch Canham and Darwin Barney both went 3-for-5 in the 2007 win over UC Irvine. Canham hit a home run and drove in three while Barney drove in two.
- Oregon State’s opener Friday is the first of eight straight on the road for the Beavers, who take an 11-4 record away from Goss Stadium with them.
- OSU is batting .297 in those 15 games, totaling 15 home runs with 34 doubles and six triples.
- On the mound, the Beavers sport a 2.07 ERA, allowing just 31 earned runs in 134 2/3 innings. OSU has allowed just 77 hits and 45 walks while striking out 152.
- OSU’s starting pitchers have allowed just 17 earned runs (1.99 ERA) and 45 hits in 77 innings away from home.
- With Greg Fuchs’ first career multi-hit game Tuesday, the Beavers now have 16 players who have at least one such effort this season.
- Matthew Gretler’s home run Tuesday gives the Beavers 12 players with at least one.
- OSU is 23-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning and is 18-3 when scoring first.
- OSU is on a four-game win streak, its third of four or more this season. The Beavers’ other streaks have been for 10 and seven games, respectively.
- Jake Mulholland needs one save to tie Oregon’s Jimmie Sherfy for third-most all-time in Pac-12 history. Mulholland is at an Oregon State-record 39.
- Andy Armstrong takes a four-game hit streak on the road.
Oregon State Team + Player Stats
Pac-12 Standings
----
