BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona State

Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona State
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona State on the road in Pac-12 action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Oregon State (31-15, 13-8 Pac-12) at Arizona State (28-15, 12-9)
Phoenix Municipal Stadium; Phoenix, Ariz.
Friday, May 14th - 6:30 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 3.15)
USC Starting Pitcher - RHP Tyler Thornton (1-3, 5.03)
Saturday, May 15th - 6:30 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-4, 3.05)
USC SP - LHP Justin Fall (6-1, 3.54)
Sunday, May 16th - 12:30 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (3-0, 2.80)
USC SP - TBA
Scouting Arizona State
Opposing Hitters to watch
#35 Ethan Long - Fr. INF -.373 avg, 44 H, 9 2B, 13 HR, 45 RBI
#10 Sean McLan - Fr. F - .360 avg, 35 H, 16 2B, 6 HR, 30 RBI
#6 Drew Swift - Jr. INF - .331 avg, 58 H, 8 2B, 5 HR, 32 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Friday’s opener will mark the 90th all-time meeting between the teams, with Arizona State holding a 50-39 advantage. The Sun Devils are 29-16 in home dates.
- The Beavers, however, are 5-1 in the last six games in Phoenix, including a sweep in 2017.
- The teams are meeting in May for the first time since 2010 when ASU won twice in the three-game series.
- Troy Claunch enters the series on a season- long seven-game hit streak where he is 9-for- 25.
- Claunch posted four hits and five RBI in the series victory over USC. All four of his hits went for extra bases, including three doubles.
- Oregon State’s pitching staff has a 2.71 earned run average in 19 true road games this season.
- The staff has allowed just 112 hits in 173 innings, an average of 5.82 per nine innings
- OSU’s pitchers have also struck out 212 on the road, an average of 11.02 per nine.
- Despite striking out just 16 in the three games versus USC, the Beavers still comfortably lead the Pac-12 in strikeouts at 477.
- The Beavers are the lone Pac-12 squad averaging better than 10 strikeouts per nine at 10.29. Arizona State, meanwhile, has struck out 336, or an average of 7.95 per nine.
- OSU comes into the series fourth in the Pac-12 but just 1 1/2 games out of first. Arizona State, at 12-9 in league play, is one game back of the Beavers.
- OSU is 21-6 when scoring first but 10-9 when an opponent does.
- The Beavers are tied for fifth nationally allowing just 6.7 hits per game.
- OSU also ranks tied for seventh at just 0.7 errors per game.
Oregon State Team + Player Stats
Pac-12 Standings
Current D1 Baseball Postseason Projection
----
