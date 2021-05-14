 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona State
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 11:20:05 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona State on the road in Pac-12 action this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Oregon State (31-15, 13-8 Pac-12) at Arizona State (28-15, 12-9)

Phoenix Municipal Stadium; Phoenix, Ariz.

TV - ASU LIVE STREAM (CLICK HERE)

Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)

LIVE STATS - CLICK HERE

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Friday, May 14th - 6:30 p.m.

OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 3.15)

USC Starting Pitcher - RHP Tyler Thornton (1-3, 5.03)

Saturday, May 15th - 6:30 p.m.

OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-4, 3.05)

USC SP - LHP Justin Fall (6-1, 3.54)

Sunday, May 16th - 12:30 p.m.

OSU SP - RHP Jake Pfennigs (3-0, 2.80)

USC SP - TBA

Scouting Arizona State

Opposing Hitters to watch

#35 Ethan Long - Fr. INF -.373 avg, 44 H, 9 2B, 13 HR, 45 RBI

#10 Sean McLan - Fr. F - .360 avg, 35 H, 16 2B, 6 HR, 30 RBI

#6 Drew Swift - Jr. INF - .331 avg, 58 H, 8 2B, 5 HR, 32 RBI

Oregon State Quick Hits

- Friday’s opener will mark the 90th all-time meeting between the teams, with Arizona State holding a 50-39 advantage. The Sun Devils are 29-16 in home dates.

- The Beavers, however, are 5-1 in the last six games in Phoenix, including a sweep in 2017.

- The teams are meeting in May for the first time since 2010 when ASU won twice in the three-game series.

- Troy Claunch enters the series on a season- long seven-game hit streak where he is 9-for- 25.

- Claunch posted four hits and five RBI in the series victory over USC. All four of his hits went for extra bases, including three doubles.

- Oregon State’s pitching staff has a 2.71 earned run average in 19 true road games this season.

- The staff has allowed just 112 hits in 173 innings, an average of 5.82 per nine innings

- OSU’s pitchers have also struck out 212 on the road, an average of 11.02 per nine.

- Despite striking out just 16 in the three games versus USC, the Beavers still comfortably lead the Pac-12 in strikeouts at 477.

- The Beavers are the lone Pac-12 squad averaging better than 10 strikeouts per nine at 10.29. Arizona State, meanwhile, has struck out 336, or an average of 7.95 per nine.

- OSU comes into the series fourth in the Pac-12 but just 1 1/2 games out of first. Arizona State, at 12-9 in league play, is one game back of the Beavers.

- OSU is 21-6 when scoring first but 10-9 when an opponent does.

- The Beavers are tied for fifth nationally allowing just 6.7 hits per game.

- OSU also ranks tied for seventh at just 0.7 errors per game.

Oregon State Team + Player Stats

Pac-12 Standings

Current D1 Baseball Postseason Projection

----

