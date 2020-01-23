PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open the season ranked 25th in the first USA Today Sports coaches poll, which was released on Thursday.

The Beavers received 70 points among the 31 coaches who vote in the poll nationally. That just trails No. 24 Wake Forest and No. 23 Ole Miss.

Oregon State finished in the top-25 in five of the six major rankings last season, including at No. 23 in the coaches poll.

The Beavers have been ranked to finish a season for three consecutive years – including as consensus No. 1 in 2018 and No. 3 in 2017. OSU has finished a season ranked by at least one poll in eight of the last 10 years and 12 of the last 15.

The 2020 Beavers are led by Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach Mitch Canham, who is in his first season with the program. As a player, Canham led Oregon State to three trips to Omaha and National Championships in 2006 and 2007.

The 2020 club returns 20 letter winners from last season, including six starters. The Beavers return all-conference selections Jake Mulholland, Mitchell Verburg, and Alex McGarry. Mulholland, one of three seniors on the 2020 roster, is a three-time All-American, joining Michael Conforto (2012-14) as the only players in program history to accomplish the feat.

The Beavers open the 2020 season when they take on New Mexico on February 14 in Surprise, Ariz. Visit OSUBeavers.com to purchase tickets for the four games at Surprise Stadium.

Oregon State Athletics