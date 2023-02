PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball opens the 2023 season ranked 23rd per the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), which released its preseason poll on Tuesday.

The ranking is the third of the preseason for the Beavers, who are also 23rd per Perfect Game and 18th by Baseball America.

It’s the second straight year the Beavers have been ranked to open the season by the NCBWA, following a No. 18 mark in 2022. OSU has ended its season ranked by the NCBWA for five consecutive seasons, including a No. 10 finish last season.

Oregon State opens its 2023 schedule Feb. 17 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona).

OSU Athletics