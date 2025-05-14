Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (5/14)

With D1 Baseball and Baseball America's most recent field of 64 projection coming out this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this early-May projection.

In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team jumped two spots but remains a regional host, checking in at the No. 12 overall seed

They'd be paired with the No. 5 overall seed, Vanderbilt, and the Nashville Regional, and would also have Kentucky in the Corvallis Regional along with USC & Sac State.

The Beavers return to action this weekend, taking on Long Beach State in a three-game set starting Thursday...