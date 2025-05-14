Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (5/14)

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With D1 Baseball and Baseball America's most recent field of 64 projection coming out this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this early-May projection.
D1Baseball Projection
In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team jumped two spots but remains a regional host, checking in at the No. 12 overall seed
They'd be paired with the No. 5 overall seed, Vanderbilt, and the Nashville Regional, and would also have Kentucky in the Corvallis Regional along with USC & Sac State.
The Beavers return to action this weekend, taking on Long Beach State in a three-game set starting Thursday...
Baseball America Projection
In the Baseball America postseason projection, Oregon State is projected to be the No. 13 overall seed, paired with the Athens Regional and No. 4 overall seed Georgia. The Beavers would have Kentucky, USC, and San Diego in their regional.
