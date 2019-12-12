Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State baseball team is slated to play on the Pac-12 Network 20 times in 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

The 20 appearances mark the most of any Pac-12 team. It is also the seventh consecutive year the Beavers will play at least 15 games on television.

All 20 of the Pac-12 Network broadcasts will come against Pac-12 competition, with 18 in league play. The two non-conference games versus Oregon, on May 5 and May 19, both in Eugene, are slated to be televised.

The Beavers open Pac-12 play at Arizona, and the Saturday (March 14) and Sunday (March 15) games will both be on TV.

The entire series at California (March 27-29) and at Washington State (May 21-23) will be on the Network. Note, the series versus the Cougars will be moved up to a Thursday, Friday and Saturday slate due to TV.

Oregon State’s home series on TV include a three-game set versus Oregon (April 3-5), against Stanford (April 9-11) and versus Washington (May 15-17). Oregon State’s series finale versus UCLA on April 26 is also scheduled to be broadcast.

The Beavers open the 2020 season when they take on New Mexico on February 14 in Surprise, Ariz.

Oregon State Athletics