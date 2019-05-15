The No. 11 Oregon State Baseball team was able to snap out of its recent funk in the last week, taking two of three from the Oregon Ducks over the weekend before beating the Tuesday blues with a 4-3 victory over Portland on Tuesday. With the winner of the Beavers-Cardinal series essentially jumping into a two-horse race with UCLA for the Pac-12 title in the final week, BeaversEdge.com dives into Pat Bailey's squad as they prep for the most important weekend of the season. Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!

Weekend Highlights

Pac-12 race neck and neck

With just two weeks remaining in the Pac-12 regular season, the top teams are all bunched up with a shot at the crown. UCLA, Stanford, and Oregon State are all tied for first place with a 19-5 record with six conference games remaining for each team. The Bruins have the ultimate edge at the top spot knowing that OSU or Stanford will drop out of contention following this weekend and that regardless of who wins, they'll have the tiebreaker. Thanks to UCLA claiming series wins over the Beavers and Cardinal during the regular season, they control their own destiny down the stretch with a much easier schedule. Here's what the top three teams face in the final two weeks of the season: UCLA - vs Washington - @ Oregon Stanford - vs Oregon State - @ Arizona State Oregon State - @ Stanford - vs USC

Bracketology

In the latest D1 Baseball Projected Field of 64, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 12 overall seed, hosting a regional in Corvallis before ultimately having to travel and face No. 5 seed Louisville. Projections are always changing and are fluid right up until the final hour of the selection process, but it gives us a good barometer of what the national pundits are thinking of the Beavers right now. While there's a lot yet to be determined over the final two weeks of play, if the Beavers hope to get within reach of a national seed, they just might have to win out and sweep Stanford and USC to jump up the four necessary spots.

Up Next

The final Pac-12 road series of the season is upon the Beavers as they're headed to the farm for a matchup with the No. 3 Cardinal. Catch the Beavers on TV as they will be televised all weekend as Pac-12 Networks has complete coverage of each game. The Cardinal (37-9, 19-5 Pac-12) haven't missed a beat from last season when they claimed the regular season Pac-12 crown and they've put themselves in great shape to repeat this season. The series matchups between Oregon State and Stanford over the past handful of seasons have been nothing short of tremendous and exciting and there's nothing to suggest that we won't see two teams laying it all on the line for a shot at the Pac-12 crown. While Stanford might have the edge, the Beavers appear to be finding their rhythm and mojo at the right time. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview on the OSU-Stanford matchup coming later this week...