The No. 12 Oregon State Baseball team will be looking to right the ship and get its season back on course this weekend as the Beavers will attempt to put their four game losing streak behind them against the Oregon Ducks at PK Park. With a must-win Civil War series on deck for the Beavers, BeaversEdge.com dives into Pat Bailey's squad.

The sky isn't falling

With the No.12 Oregon State baseball team (34-14-1, 17-4 Pac-12) having one of the most frustrating weeks in recent memory last week as the Beavers went 0-for-4, the Beavers will be looking to get the ship back on course against Oregon this weekend. After losing on Tuesday to Gonzaga, and dropping all three games to Oklahoma State last week, it's safe to say that the Beavers are struggling right now and need to find their mojo ASAP to finish the season strong and more importantly, playing their best ball of the season come postseason. So with that being said, the sky isn't falling Beaver fans. Sure, the Beavers had a bad week, but it's extremely correctable. There's still time left in the final three weeks to not only get back on track, but to still win the Pac-12 title and earn a national seed in the process. Granted, Oregon State hasn't been playing to the level that they and the fans expect, but again it's a long season with a lot of ups and downs, and given how many new faces the Beavers have this year, it's understandable that those downs can come at inopportune times. Luckily, there's time left. The season isn't over, and neither are the Beavers. Massive feats are still within reach for the Beavers over the next three weeks and given their championship level experience, they'll turn it around in the final three weeks.

Pac-12 race heating up

With just three weekends remaining in the Pac-12 regular season, the top teams are continuing to jockey for position as there's three teams that have a shot at the crown. Stanford (tied for 1st), Oregon State (tied for 1st), and UCLA (alone in second), are all still in a position to win the regular season title depending on how things shake out. Here's what the top three teams face in the final three weeks of the season: Stanford - @ Cal - vs Oregon State - @ Arizona State Oregon State - @ Oregon - @ Stanford - vs USC UCLA - @ Washington State - vs Washington - @ Oregon Of the trio of teams, the easiest path is definitely in front of the Bruins as they play three teams with losing Pac-12 records to close the season. Stanford on the other hand, has really tough matchups the rest of the way as they have road matchups with Cal and Arizona State (both good at home) and a home series against the Beavers.

While the Beavers are only set to play one team with a winning Pac-12 record themselves in Stanford to close out the season, the margin for error for the Beavers is almost zero. For the Beavers want to win the Pac-12, I'd say they have to win six or seven of their last nine conference games to put themselves in position to secure the crown.

A Civil War battle

Oregon State is leaving the friendly confines Goss Stadium this weekend, but luckily they won't travel far as the Beavers are headed to Eugene for a three game tilt with George Horton's Oregon Ducks. The Beavers will be televised all weekend as Pac-12 Networks has complete coverage of each game. The Ducks (23-22, 8-13 Pac-12) have been a middling Pac-12 team all season long and come into the matchup against Oregon State fresh off a lopsided three-game series against Arizona (outscored 54-21), where like the Beavers, were swept. The Civil War always brings out the best in these two teams and while they've split the two non conference games played at Goss Stadium, the games that count towards the Pac-12 standings are another beast. Oregon State needs this series, or this sweep to get their season back on track, and given that it's against the Ducks, there's bound to be plenty of fireworks this weekend. Stay tuned for a more in-depth look at the Civil War matchup coming later this week...

How do the stats match up prior to the start of Friday's #CivilWar?



Take a look.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/UKSkhUh5uz — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 8, 2019

Social Slant

Big weekend ahead with Oregon on the schedule for three in Eugene.



We're tied with Stanford for the Pac-12 lead at 17-4 with UCLA a game behind.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/ugqEBUHlKB — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 6, 2019

Adley Rutschman hit seven home runs and drove in 23 runs in 18 games in April.



For that, he was named the @NCBWA National Player of the Month.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/0Yeaocvpxj — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 6, 2019

Past 9 plate appearances for #Orioles No. 17 prospect Cadyn Grenier of the @shorebirds:

BB

BB

BB

1B

1B

BB

1B

1B

BB



More on the @Orioles' 2018 No. 37 overall #MLBDraft pick out of @BeaverBaseball: https://t.co/G3vROjTVl4 pic.twitter.com/Fi3ZVZq3ks — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 6, 2019

Position Power Rankings: Surprise, surprise — @BeaverBaseball’s Adley Rutschman is still No. 1 in our updated list of the nation’s top catchers. @CalBaseball’s Korey Lee leads the big climbers:https://t.co/iYWApJvxet — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 7, 2019