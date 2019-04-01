Oregon State Baseball Notebook: Beavers shine in Seattle
First sweep of UW since 2005
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
After a puzzling 5-1 mid-week loss to Portland, the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team responded in resounding fashion over the weekend, sweeping the Washington Huskies in three games at Husky Ballpark. The sweep of the Huskies was the Oregon State's first since the 2005 season and the Beavers have now swept every Pac-12 opponent at least once since 2016.
Here's how the weekend shook out for the Beavers...
Friday: 1-0
In just his second start of his career, lefty Brandon Eisert rose to the occasion in the Friday night opener, holding the Huskies to just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts to send Oregon State to a series-opening 1-0. With ace Kevin Abel still on the shelf with back soreness, interim head coach Pat Bailey and pitching coach Nate Yeskie gave the ball to Eisert with a lot on the line and he delivered.
Eisert’s outing set a career-best... His 6 1/3 innings surpassed his career-long of 5 1/3 innings versus Mississippi State in the 2018 College World Series. His 98 pitches also surpassed his previous high of 87 versus Abilene Christian in 2017.
Even when Abel returns, Eisert is making a play to be the third starter and it might be quite hard to keep this talented junior out of the starting rotation.
Saturday: 10-7
Ryan Ober hit a three-run home run and Adley Rutschman picked up a key bases-clearingdouble in the seventh to send Oregon Stateto a 10-7 win over Washington on Saturday. Ober’s home run capped a five-run first inning for the Beavers.
While senior starter Bryce Fehmel had one of the shortest outing of his career (4 1/3 innings). it was enough to move him into a tie for ninth for most innings in an Oregon State career. He has 306, tying him with Jeff Otis (1986-90). He surpassed Mike Stutes, who threw 302 innings from 2006-08.
Sunday: 4-3 (11)
The Beavers saved perhaps their most thrilling game of the weekend for Sunday as the Beavers battled the Huskies for 11 innings before George Mendazona hit the biggest home run of his life. Mendazona hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th to send Oregon State to a 4-3 victory over Washington on Sunday.
Mendazona hit a 2-1 pitch from Washington reliever Steve Emanuels straightaway to center and just over the glove of Husky outfielder Braiden Ward. The home run was the first of Mendazona’s career and snapped a 3-3 deadlock since the eighth inning.
Jake Mulholland, who overcame a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th, kept Washington off the board in the bottom half of the 11th to earn his first win of the season. Emanuels was charged with the loss to drop to 2-3.
The loss to the Pilots clearly stuck with the Beavers as they went into hostile territory and took three games from a solid UW team that was above them in the Pac-12 standings. With the Beavers (19-5-1, 6-3 Pac-12) now in sole possession of fourth place in the Pac-12, and the road ahead easing up a bit, the Beavers have a real opportunity to build momentum over the next six home games.
Home Cookin'
After spending last weekend in nearby Seattle Wash., the Beavers won't have the friendly confines of Goss Stadium and Corvallis until April 12th as they play their next six contests at home. The long home-stand begins mid-week as the Beavers welcome in San Diego State (15-12, 5-5 MWC) for matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday, before wrapping up the weekend with a three game set against Utah (7-15, 1-8). In addition, the Beavers have their second and final Tuesday non-conference game against Oregon the following Tuesday (April 2nd).
For a team like Oregon State, that has one of the best home field advantages in the country and almost always comes out on top at home, this six game stretch of games in Goss is exactly what the Beavers need to keep building momentum.
While any weekend is never 'easy' by any stretch, the Beavers can take relief knowing that this weekend isn't going to bring them the best competition they've seen this season. Per being No. 1 in the RPI, the Beavers have arguably played one of the toughest schedules into the country until this point, and for the first time this season, it's going to soften up this weekend.
SDSU isn't quite what they were several years ago and is just a few games above .500 on the season. Utah on the other hand, is just 7-15 overall and has just one Pac-12 win through three weekends of play. It's also worth noting that the Utes' one conference win came against Arizona in the conference opener for both teams as Utah posted a football like 21-10 score against the Wildcats.
Given that it's a mid-week series, it's hard to predict exactly how the Beavers and the Aztecs will handle their lineup and pitching rotations. With both teams also having a three-game conference series just days later, it will be an interesting chess match between Bailey/Yeskie and the Aztecs as they look to not overdue any arms or position players mid-week.
Utah heads into Corvallis sporting a 10 game losing streak as the Utes haven't been able to put it together consistently. While the Utes have tended to be be a very tough opponent for the Beavers (see series loss a season ago) over the past few years, the talent gap between the two teams this year in undeniable. Oregon State is the better team playing at home and with Utah just 1-9 in Pac-12 play, there's no reason to think the Beavers can't and won't sweep this weekend.
The two-game mid-week affair with SDSU complicates the Beavers' efforts in terms of pitchers for the week, but I expect the Beavers to handle it superbly in front of their home crowd and either sweep this week, or take four of five. The Beavers managed to turn negative momentum (UP loss) into positive momentum with a sweep in Seattle and it will be up to this young OSU squad to stay level headed and keep playing their best of the season in a week that will require their best effort.
Quick Hitters
- The Beavers won their sixth consecutive series over the Huskies, dating back to 2014. Overall, OregonState is 14-7 (.667) versus Washington over that stretch.
- Oregon State won its 11th game in the month of March on Sunday. The Beavers have won 10 or more games in March for 15 consecutive seasons. In the last decade alone, the Beavers are 124-35-1 (.778) in March.
- Oregon State has won 20 of their last 23 Pac-12 Conference series dating back to the 2017 season. Half of those 20 series victories have been by sweeps.
- The Beavers improved to 53-15-1 in Pac-12 Conference play since 2017. That’s a winning percentage of .775.
- Adley Rutschman’s three-run double in the seventh gave him 145 runs batted in over his career. That moves him into sole possession of eighth for a career at Oregon State, surpassing Matt Bailie (144 RBI from 1995-98).
- Rutschman also now has 116 walks for his career. He holds the fifth spot in the OSU record books and is six away from tying Michael Conforto (2012-14), Danny Hayes (2010-13) and Ken Bowen (1984-87) for most in a career.
✔️ out the #NCAABaseball RPI with @pac12 rivals Oregon State and UCLA in the top 2 spotshttps://t.co/OAwXe4QzFs pic.twitter.com/ENSW5caW10— NCAA Stats (@NCAAStats) April 1, 2019
Weekend Highlights
Hit the go-ahead home run, get a Gatorade bath.@BeaverBaseball | #Pac12BSB pic.twitter.com/znxMUG9Q8f— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 1, 2019