After a puzzling 5-1 mid-week loss to Portland, the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team responded in resounding fashion over the weekend, sweeping the Washington Huskies in three games at Husky Ballpark. The sweep of the Huskies was the Oregon State's first since the 2005 season and the Beavers have now swept every Pac-12 opponent at least once since 2016.

Here's how the weekend shook out for the Beavers...

Friday: 1-0

In just his second start of his career, lefty Brandon Eisert rose to the occasion in the Friday night opener, holding the Huskies to just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts to send Oregon State to a series-opening 1-0. With ace Kevin Abel still on the shelf with back soreness, interim head coach Pat Bailey and pitching coach Nate Yeskie gave the ball to Eisert with a lot on the line and he delivered.

Eisert’s outing set a career-best... His 6 1/3 innings surpassed his career-long of 5 1/3 innings versus Mississippi State in the 2018 College World Series. His 98 pitches also surpassed his previous high of 87 versus Abilene Christian in 2017.

Even when Abel returns, Eisert is making a play to be the third starter and it might be quite hard to keep this talented junior out of the starting rotation.

Saturday: 10-7

Ryan Ober hit a three-run home run and Adley Rutschman picked up a key bases-clearingdouble in the seventh to send Oregon Stateto a 10-7 win over Washington on Saturday. Ober’s home run capped a five-run first inning for the Beavers.

While senior starter Bryce Fehmel had one of the shortest outing of his career (4 1/3 innings). it was enough to move him into a tie for ninth for most innings in an Oregon State career. He has 306, tying him with Jeff Otis (1986-90). He surpassed Mike Stutes, who threw 302 innings from 2006-08.

Sunday: 4-3 (11)

The Beavers saved perhaps their most thrilling game of the weekend for Sunday as the Beavers battled the Huskies for 11 innings before George Mendazona hit the biggest home run of his life. Mendazona hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th to send Oregon State to a 4-3 victory over Washington on Sunday.

Mendazona hit a 2-1 pitch from Washington reliever Steve Emanuels straightaway to center and just over the glove of Husky outfielder Braiden Ward. The home run was the first of Mendazona’s career and snapped a 3-3 deadlock since the eighth inning.

Jake Mulholland, who overcame a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th, kept Washington off the board in the bottom half of the 11th to earn his first win of the season. Emanuels was charged with the loss to drop to 2-3.

The loss to the Pilots clearly stuck with the Beavers as they went into hostile territory and took three games from a solid UW team that was above them in the Pac-12 standings. With the Beavers (19-5-1, 6-3 Pac-12) now in sole possession of fourth place in the Pac-12, and the road ahead easing up a bit, the Beavers have a real opportunity to build momentum over the next six home games.