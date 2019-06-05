Who is he?

Oregon State's current interim head coach. The 63 year old Bailey just finished up his first season as the skipper of the OSU program, going 36-20-1 overall, good for a 3rd place finish in the Pac-12. Prior to being named interim HC, Bailey spent 11 years as an assistant on Casey's staff and was considered his "right hand man" for many years. Before coming to Corvallis, Bailey spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Division III powerhouse George Fox in nearby Newberg Ore., posting a 362-145 (.714) mark.

Why him?

Casey gave Bailey his quote un quote blessing when he retired and handed him the reigns back in September of 2018 and there's no reason to doubt his judgment now. Despite having a subpar first season by Oregon State standards, Bailey still guided the Beavers to another regional hosting appearance in the wake of numerous MLB departures and untimely injuries.

Bailey is a strong choice for the job as he's fully engrained in the OSU culture and has strong ties to the northwest. He's noted that he's planning on applying for the job and will likely be among the first Athletic Director Scott Barnes chooses to interview.