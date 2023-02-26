Oregon State Baseball G3 vs Coppin State - Live Updates + Preview
With the Oregon State baseball team (5-1) set to host Coppin State in game three of the series at Goss Stadium on Sunday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (5-1) vs. Coppin State (3-3)
RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Jordan Hamberg (0-0, 1.80)
1:05 p.m. PT
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)
***LIVE UPDATES/GAME THREAD***
Quick Hits
- Oregon State has drawn 30 walks in the first two games of the series. The Beavers’ 17 in the Saturday matchup is OSU’s most since at least 2000.
- The Beavers have totaled 38 hits - six doubles and four home runs - in the last three games. The Beavers have combined for 38 runs in the three wins over UC Santa Barbara and Coppin State.
- OSU has also drawn 34 walks to just 20 strikeouts in those three games.
- The Beavers have 52 walks to 49 strikeouts on the season. OSU is the only team in the Pac-12 with more walks than strikeouts.
- The Beavers have at least one double in every game this season. OSU has at least two in five of the six games.
- The Beavers have also drawn at least one HBP in all six games and have eight on the year.
- OSU is the only Pac-12 team with a batting average (.325) above .300. Oregon State also leads the league with a .470 on-base percentage and is fourth with a .505 slugging percentage.
- Oregon State’s starters have issued just five walks in 28 1/3 innings. They’ve struck out 36.
- OSU has struck out 24 in two games vs. CSU.
- Micah McDowell, prior to Saturday, had a career-high three hits twice, most recently on Feb. 19 of this season against New Mexico.
- Gavin Turley is tied for the Pac-12 lead with three home runs on the year.
- Brady Kasper made his first career start at first base. He extended his hit streak to seven games and has nine hits over that stretch.
- Garret Forrester made his first appearance and start at third base.
- Dallas Macias started for the first time in his career.
- Mikey Kane started for the first time at short this season after appearing at third base in the first five games.
- Jacob Krieg has six walks in his last two games.
- Mitch Canham needs five victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State. He is 94-52 (.646) in four seasons at OSU.
- OSU has yet to allow a run in the first or ninth inning this season.
- OSU is 4-1 when scoring first.
----
