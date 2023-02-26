News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-26 11:57:58 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball G3 vs Coppin State - Live Updates + Preview

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (5-1) set to host Coppin State in game three of the series at Goss Stadium on Sunday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State (5-1) vs. Coppin State (3-3)

RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Jordan Hamberg (0-0, 1.80)

1:05 p.m. PT

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.

TV: Oregon State Live Stream

LIVE STATS

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)

***LIVE UPDATES/GAME THREAD***

Quick Hits

- Oregon State has drawn 30 walks in the first two games of the series. The Beavers’ 17 in the Saturday matchup is OSU’s most since at least 2000.

- The Beavers have totaled 38 hits - six doubles and four home runs - in the last three games. The Beavers have combined for 38 runs in the three wins over UC Santa Barbara and Coppin State.

- OSU has also drawn 34 walks to just 20 strikeouts in those three games.

- The Beavers have 52 walks to 49 strikeouts on the season. OSU is the only team in the Pac-12 with more walks than strikeouts.

- The Beavers have at least one double in every game this season. OSU has at least two in five of the six games.

- The Beavers have also drawn at least one HBP in all six games and have eight on the year.

- OSU is the only Pac-12 team with a batting average (.325) above .300. Oregon State also leads the league with a .470 on-base percentage and is fourth with a .505 slugging percentage.

- Oregon State’s starters have issued just five walks in 28 1/3 innings. They’ve struck out 36.

- OSU has struck out 24 in two games vs. CSU.

- Micah McDowell, prior to Saturday, had a career-high three hits twice, most recently on Feb. 19 of this season against New Mexico.

- Gavin Turley is tied for the Pac-12 lead with three home runs on the year.

- Brady Kasper made his first career start at first base. He extended his hit streak to seven games and has nine hits over that stretch.

- Garret Forrester made his first appearance and start at third base.

- Dallas Macias started for the first time in his career.

- Mikey Kane started for the first time at short this season after appearing at third base in the first five games.

- Jacob Krieg has six walks in his last two games.

- Mitch Canham needs five victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State. He is 94-52 (.646) in four seasons at OSU.

- OSU has yet to allow a run in the first or ninth inning this season.

- OSU is 4-1 when scoring first.

----

