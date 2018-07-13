With the 2018 College World Series trophy secured in Corvallis, the Oregon State baseball team now turns their attention to the offseason and how they are going to replace the likes of Nick Madrigal, Cadyn Grenier, Trevor Larnach, Luke Heimlich and others. Depth and experience in the infield and outfield will be question marks for the Beavers in 2018, but behind emerging and talented young pitching, OSU appears bound for another deep-postseason run.

Over the past two seasons, the Oregon State baseball team has been the epitome of college baseball success and the envy of hundreds of programs around the United States. The Beavers won 111 games, good enough for two straight trips to the College World Series, winning the title in 2018. However, all good things must come to an end.

The core of players who carried the Beavers over the past two seasons have either graduated or been selected in the 2018 MLB Draft. OSU loses its entire starting outfield in the form of Trevor Larnach, Steven Kwan, and Jack Anderson and Kyle Nobach, while also losing infield stars Cadyn Grenier, Nick Madrigal, and Michael Gretler. In addition, the Beavers lose perhaps the best pitcher to ever come through the program in Luke Heimlich.

Filling the void left by this dynamic group of upperclassmen leaders who set the new standard for success at Oregon State will be a daunting task for Pat Casey and Co., but thanks to an emerging and deep pitching corps and talented underclassmen position players, the Beavers will be able to reload, not rebuild.

Offensively, the Beavers will be anchored by the services of perhaps the best overall player in the country in junior catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman was a man amongst boys in Omaha, tallying a College World Series record 17 hits in addition to 13 RBI’s (T-2nd) while boasting a .649 OBP (2nd). Rutschman is already a consensus top five pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, with many baseball pundits believing he will be the No. 1 overall pick.

While Rutschman won’t have players like Madrigal, Grenier, Kwan, Gretler, and Larnach protecting him in the Beavers’ lineup in 2018, the Beavers still figure to have potential offensively with the late season emergence of players who figure to have an expanded offensive role in 2018. Tyler Malone, Zak Taylor, and Andy Armstrong all made crucial plays for the Beavers in the CWS and they’ll be expected to shoulder a much bigger offensive load next season.

Despite the Beavers losing perhaps the best core of players to ever come through the program, OSU has the potential to be just as good in 2019, just in a different way.

Pitching.

The Beavers welcome back their entire pitching staff in 2019 with the exception of the departed Heimlich and figure to boast one of the deepest and most versatile pitching staff in the country. Freshman of the Year Kevin Abel returns to anchor the OSU starting rotations alongside senior Bryce Fehmel and presumably Christian Chamberlain. Brandon Eisert, Grant Gambrell, Sam Tweedt, Jake Mulholland, Jordan Britton, Dakota Donovan, Dylan Pearce and others figure to all be a piece of what could be a very talented pitching staff top to bottom in 2019.

In addition to winning the national championship, the Beavers also won the offseason as they retained prized pitching coach Nate Yeskie. Yeskie has fielded Omaha level pitching staff’s over the past two seasons and naturally he was gaining interest from other schools. According to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, Yeskie was given both a raise and a contract extension to make him one of the highest paid assistants in the country after Mississippi State was interested in his services.

Continuity on the coaching staff will make this transition much easier for the Beavers and now that OSU’s current players know that standard that is expected of Beaver baseball now and for years to come.

Winning a national championship was the icing on the cake for the Beavers’ seniors and departed juniors, but you consider that Abel, Rutschman, Malone, Chamberlain, Eisert, Mulholland, and Taylor were critical to the Beavers’ championship efforts, there’s no doubt that this corps will be itching to return to Omaha in 2019 as the leaders of this team.

Combine that with an impressive crop of freshman talent coming in, and it might not be too long before we see the Beavers in Nebraska once again.