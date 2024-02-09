PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball is represented by five players on the preseason All-Pac-12 Conference team, which was announced on Thursday.

OSU’s representatives include right-handed pitchers Aiden May and Jacob Kmatz, first baseman Mason Guerra, infielder Travis Bazzana and outfielder Micah McDowell. The Beavers are tied with Arizona State and California for the most selections heading into the 2024 season.

The conference’s coaches selected the 33-man team, and were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Bazzana comes into the season having already earned multiple preseason All-America honors. He ended 2023 batting .374 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 runs batted in and an OSU single-season record 36 stolen bases.

Guerra hit .326 as a sophomore last season, adding 18 doubles and 12 home runs. He also drove in 56 while swiping six bases.

McDowell batted .342 a year ago, and stole 15 bases in 18 attempts. He also doubled 16 times with seven home runs and 47 RBI.

Kmatz, who has started 29 of his 30 games pitched over two seasons, was 5-4 with a 4.71 earned run average a year ago. He struck out 61 last season, working 72 2/3 innings.

May, a transfer from Arizona, pitched in 16 games a year ago – all starts – for the Wildcats. He went 5-3 with a 6.33 ERA in 75 1/3 innings, striking out 77.

Oregon State was selected by the conference’s coaches as the preseason favorite on Wednesday, and the Beavers are a unanimous top-10 team in the sport’s five major polls.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics