Oregon State Baseball Falls To Vanderbilt In Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team dropped an 8-1 decision to Vanderbilt Sunday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers and Commodores will now play for a chance to advance to an NCAA Super Regional Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. PT.

The Beavers scored their lone run in the seventh. Justin Boyd doubled and moved to third when Wade Meckler singled. He came home on a throwing error when Meckler stole second.

Meckler and Garret Forrester each had two hits for OSU (46-16 overall).

Vanderbilt (39-22) scored three in the second, and one more in both the third and fourth innings. The Commodores blew the game open with a three-run sixth inning.

Devin Futrell started and picked up the win after holding the Beavers to five hits in six scoreless innings. The Vanderbilt lefty improved to 9-3 on the year.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and allowed six hits and five runs – four earned – in 3 1/3 innings. He took the loss, dropping to 8-2 in 2022.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State will be the home team Monday.

- Meckler picked up a pair of hits, giving him 90 on the year. That ties him with Nick Madrigal (2017) for the fourth-most in a single season at Oregon State.

- Forrester also had two hits, giving him 74.

- Forrester drew one walk, giving him 58 in 2022. That’s 18 shy of Adley Rutschman’s school-record 76 in 2019.

- Boyd also walked once, giving him 52 on the year. That’s one shy of fourth, held by Rutschman with 53 in 2018.

- Oregon State heads into Monday’s game 27-11 all-time in elimination games in the NCAA Super Regional era. The Beavers are 3-1 under Mitch Canham.

