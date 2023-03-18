PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Preview: Beavers vs Stanford | Inside The Dam: 30+ Visitors On Campus |Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 5: Return To Reser | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 5 | Jordan Poyer Re-Signs With Buffalo | Defense Up To The Task Of Replacing Key Playmakers

STANFORD, Calif. – Ruben Cedillo hit two home runs and Mason Guerra went deep in the ninth as Oregon State’s comeback attempt came up just short in a 9-8 loss to Stanford Friday night at Sunken Diamond.

Cedillo hit a solo shot in the fourth and followed it up with a grand slam in the seventh inning. The second long ball pulled the Beavers to within two after Stanford’s Eddie Park put the Cardinal up six via a grand slam of his own in the sixth.

Guerra parked his second home run of the season in the ninth, hitting the ball to deep center with one down in the frame.

Stanford’s (11-5 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) Ryan Bruno, however, was able to get the Cardinal the win after picking up the final two outs of the game.

Guerra, Cedillo, Mikey Kane and Travis Bazzana all a pair of hits for the Beavers (12-6, 1-3), each doubling. Overall, Oregon State finished with nine hits off five Stanford pitchers.

OSU scored first on a single by Tanner Smith in the second, which was matched by a Braden Montgomery in the bottom half of the inning. Stanford scored two in the third to go up by two, but Cedillo’s home run and a double by Mason Guerra in the fifth evened the game at two.

Trent Sellers started for the Beavers, but took the loss after allowing six hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He is 2-2 on the year. Two of the six runs in the sixth were charged to Sellers, who gave way to reliever Ben Ferrer with two on and one out in the inning.

Sellers’ counterpart, Quinn Mathews, did not figure in the decision after also going 5 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and three runs. The win went to Drew Dowd, who allowed one hit and a run in one inning. He is now 1-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State and Stanford continue the three-game series Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. The game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Bay Area. Fans who subscribe to the Pac-12 Networks can also find the game at Pac-12.com or on the Pac-12 Now app for smartphones and tablets. A direct link to the game is also available on osubeavers.com.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Cedillo snapped a stretch of five straight games where the Beavers did not hit a home run.

- Cedillo’s home run in the fourth was the first in Pac-12 play for the Beavers.

- Cedillo is the 10th different Beaver to homer this season. The 2022 Beavers had 12 different players homer.

- He became the first Beaver with two home runs in the same game since Garret Forrester against UCLA on May 28 in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament.

- Cedillo’s grand slam was the second of the year for the Beavers. The first was by Smith against New Mexico on Feb. 19.

- Kane recorded his fifth multiple-hit effort of the season. He has now hit safely in 15 of he Beavers’ 18 games this season.

- Oregon State scored first for the 12th time this season.

- The series marks the 13th straight between the Beavers and Cardinal where at least one or both teams is ranked in the top 25. The last time neither team was ranked was in 2009.

- Oregon State finished with five or more walks for the 10th time in 18 games this season.

OSU Athletics