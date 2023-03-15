PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four Oregon State relievers combined to strike out 16 Nevada batters in 8 1/3 innings in the Beavers’ 5-1 midweek series-opening loss to the Wolf Pack Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

AJ Hutcheson struck out two in 2 1/3 innings, Ian Lawson picked up three in two full, AJ Lattery finished with five in two innings and Tyler Mejia struck out all six batters he faced. Lattery and Mejia combined to strike out the side in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

Oregon State (11-5 overall) was unable to overcome four first-inning runs by Nevada off OSU starter Rhett Larson. The Beavers’ lone run came in the first when Mikey Kane singled off Nevada (9-7) starter Peyton Stumbo.

Stumbo got the win after scattering six hits and a run in six innings. He is 2-1 on the year.

Larson worked just 2/3 of an inning in his fourth appearance of the season. He allowed five hits and four runs and dropped to 1-1 on the year.

Six different Beavers had one hit apiece and Travis Bazzana walked three times. OSU drew six walks on the night but struck out 13 times itself.

Next Up

Oregon State and Nevada meet for game two Wednesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Ian Lawson now has 18 strikeouts in 13 innings of work this season.

- Lattery equaled a career-high with five strikeouts. He had previously posted five against Nevada on March 29 of last season. Lattery has 15 in 11 innings this season.

- Mejia, making his third appearance of the season, came into the game with just one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

