BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Beau Philip went 2-for-4 and Oregon State drew nine walks as a team but the Beavers were unable to overcome two West Virginia solo home runs in a 2-0 loss Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Philip picked up the Beavers’ first hit of the game in the seventh, and then doubled down the left field line in the ninth. Oregon State (10-1 overall) tallied three hits as a team, with Greg Fuchs doubling in the eighth.

Kade Strowd issued nine walks in 6 1/3 innings, but the Beavers hit into five double plays on the day, including four to end an inning. Strowd struck out five and allowed one hit to get the win and improve to 1-1.

Sam Tweedt started for the Beavers and worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs. West Virginia hit a pair of solo home runs in the second – by Kevin Brophy and Paul McIntosh – that proved to be the difference. Tweedt took the loss, dropping to 1-1.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the trek North to the Seattle Baseball Showcase starting Friday at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. The Beavers open with Minnesota Friday at 3:05 p.m. PT. Tickets for all three games in Seattle can be found on the baseball schedule page at osubeavers.com.

Sunday’s Attendance

Sunday’s crowd of 3,588 marked the 53rd consecutive home game of 3,000 or more for the Beavers dating back to the midway point of the 2017 season.