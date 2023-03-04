Oregon State Baseball Doubleheader vs Cal Poly - Preview + Live Updates
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Cal Poly in a doubleheader on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (8-1) vs. Cal Poly (2-6)
Saturday @ NOON
- RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-0, 0.90) vs. LHP Travis Weston (0-1, 7.59)
Saturday - ~ 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game
RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 7.59) vs. RHP Ryan Baum (1-1, 9.58)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State wore its gray uniforms for the first time this season.
- Gavin Turley's home run in the fourth traveled 439 feet.
- Turley picked up his fifth multi-hit effort of the season. He also leads the Beavers with four home runs.
- Micah McDowell's first career home run went 443 feet.
- Mikey Kane's home run in the seventh went 360 feet, followed by Tanner Smith's that went 381.
- Mitch Canham won his 98th career game at Oregon State. He is now two wins shy of becoming the fifth head coach in Oregon State history with 100 victories.
- Mikey Kane has hit safely in all nine games for the Beavers this season. He is the lone OSU player to do so.
- Kane has six extra-base hits this season, including three home runs.
- Brady Kasper saw his hit streak snapped at nine games (which had dated back to 2022).
- Dallas Macias started his first career game, batting in the ninth spot of the lineup at second base.
- Trent Sellers extended his Pac-12 leading strikeout total to 26 with seven in three innings Friday. He is averaging better than two strikeouts per inning in 11 1/3 innings this season.
- Jacob Kmatz, one of Saturday's probable starters, is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA lifetime on the road. He has 20 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.
- Oregon State is aiming to move to 10-1 on the season for the third consecutive year.
- OSU has hit back-to-back home runs in consecutive games.
