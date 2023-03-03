PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Travis Bazzana hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the eighth and Brady Kasper and Mikey Kane each homered to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 5-4 win over Cal Poly Thursday night at Baggett Stadium.

The Beavers’ victory in the four-game series opener extended Oregon State’s win streak to seven games and puts the club’s record at 7-1 on the year. Cal Poly, meanwhile, dropped to 2-5.

Bazzana drove a 2-1 pitch from Mustang reliever Derek True off the fence in right center, enabling Kane to score from third and Tanner Smith to come in from second with the game-winning run. Kane had opened the inning with a hit by pitch and Smith reached base on a single.

That two-run double pushed the Beavers ahead for the first time since the fourth inning. The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame to overcome a three-run OSU lead. The Beavers gained that lead thanks to back-to-back home runs by Kasper and Kane in in the top half of the inning.

Bazzana and Gavin Turley each went 2-for-5 to pace the Oregon State offense, which tallied 10 hits on the night. Micah McDowell picked up the game’s first on a single in the first inning, and later scored on a Cal Poly error.

Ryan Brown came on in the eighth and tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

The win went to AJ Lattery, who relieved Ian Lawson in the seventh. Lattery issued a walk with one strikeout in one full inning. He is 2-0 on the year.

True was charged with the loss, dropping to 0-2. He gave up four hits and two runs in three innings of relief.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Rhett Larson opened the game on the hill for the Beavers, and allowed five hits and three runs – two earned – in three innings. His counterpart, Charlie Royle, allowed four hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and Cal Poly continue the four-game series Friday night at Baggett Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Kasper extended his hit streak to nine games dating back to the 2022 season.

- Kane’s home run in the fourth pushed his hit streak to eight games. He is the lone Beaver to hit safely in all of the team’s eight games this season.

- Kasper and Kane became the first Beavers to hit back-to-back home runs since Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton at Washington State on March 11, 2022.

- Larson made his first career start for the Beavers.

- Kyle Dernedde’s sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning was Oregon State’s first of the year.

- The bullpen combined to limit Cal Poly to three hits and one unearned run in six innings of work. Five relievers combined to strike the Mustangs out six times.

- Thursday’s game marked the first at night for the Beavers this season.

- Oregon State was also the visiting team for the first time in 2023.