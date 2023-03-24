PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trent Sellers struck out 11 and Oregon State scored four in the fourth en route to a 5-3 win over California Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Sellers improved to 3-2 on the year with 11 strikeouts in six full innings. He allowed two runs in the first and another in the third but recovered to strike out the side in the fourth and fifth innings. The Pac-12’s leader in strikeouts prior to the game, he now has 51 on the year over six starts.

The Beavers fell behind 2-0 in the first before Travis Bazzana drove in his first of three runs on a bases-loaded walk in the second. California then went ahead 3-1 on a Peyton Schulze home run in the third, and held on to that lead until the fourth.

Tanner Smith singled, Kyle Dernedde walked and Micah McDowell loaded the bases on a bunt single, which brought Bazzana to the plate. The sophomore drilled a single to right off Cal starter Christian Becerra, scoring two.

Two batters later, with Mason Guerra at the plate, OSU (14-8 overall, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference) went ahead on a wild pitch. The Beavers then took the lead when Mikey Kane reached on throwing error on a ground ball to third.

Sellers and relievers Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown combined to hold California (9-9, 1-6) scoreless the rest of the way. Brown, who worked 1 1/3 innings, picked up his fourth save of the year.

Austin Turkington, who allowed the last two runs in the fourth, took the loss, dropping to 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State and California continue the three-game series Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Easton Talt made his fourth start of the season and first as the designated hitter. He has also started twice in left field and once in right. He batted in the seventh spot of the lineup, becoming the ninth Beaver to do so this season.

- Talt’s bunt single in the second marked the seventh by a Beaver this season. It was Talt’s first of the year.

- McDowell also recorded two bunt singles, the eighth and ninth of the year for Oregon State.

- Kane recorded his sixth multi-hit effort of the season.

- Jimenez has recorded his first batter faced in five of six outings this season after retiring the side in the seventh Friday.

- Bazzana now has five multiple-RBI efforts on the year.

- Sellers has scattered 12 hits and four runs in 17 1/3 innings at Goss Stadium this season. He has 32 strikeouts to seven walks at home. His ERA is 2.08 and he is 3-0 in three appearances at Goss.

- Sellers threw the Beavers’ sixth quality start this season. OSU is now 4-2 when that happens, and 3-1 at home.

- Oregon State improved to 7-1 against California in the Mitch Canham era. The Beavers are 4-0 at home versus the Golden Bears.

- The Beavers improved to 6-4 this season when an opponent scores first.

- The win snapped a five-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.

