CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tanner Smith drilled a 1-1 pitch from USC reliever Fisher Johnson into left center, driving in Mikey Kane to send Oregon State to a 3-2 win over the Trojans in 13 innings Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Kane reached to lead off the 13th inning when he was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a fielder’s choice, then scored easily when Smith sent the Beavers to the series victory on the sharply hit single.

The win, coming in front of a sold out crowd of 3,992, pushed the Beavers to their fifth consecutive victory. OSU is going for its second consecutive sweep of USC Sunday at noon.

The OSU (23-11 overall, 9-8 Pac-12 Conference) bullpen, consisting of Ian Lawson, AJ Hutcheson, Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown, combined to work eight scoreless innings of relief. The quartet allowed three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out 10. Brown, the last of the four, earned the win, his third of the season, with one scoreless frame.

Johnson, the fourth pitcher for the Trojans (21-12-1, 9-5), took the loss to drop to 2-3. He allowed two hits and a run in 1 1/3 innings.

OSU scored first when Mason Guerra hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Trojans, however, tied the game in the second when Carson Wells singled to center.

Wells made it a 2-1 Trojan lead in the sixth on a squeeze, but then watched as Guerra drove in the Beavers’ second run on a comebacker in the seventh.

Neither team managed to push ahead for the next five innings before Smith’s game-winner.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and allowed three hits and two runs in five innings of work. His counterpart, Caden Aoki, allowed four hits and a run in six innings for the Trojans.

Guerra led OSU’s offense with two hits. The Beavers tallied eight as a team.

Next Up

Oregon State and USC conclude their three-game series Sunday with first pitch scheduled for noon.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State played in its first extra-inning game of the season. The Beavers last went to extras on the 2022 Corvallis Regional on June 3 against New Mexico State.

- The game was the longest for the Beavers since defeating Washington State, 4-3, in 16 innings in 2019.

- Micah McDowell was walked intentionally in the ninth inning. It marked the first intentional walk to an Oregon State batter this season.

- The teams combined to go 5-for-38 with runners on base and 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position.

- The Oregon State bullpen lowered its team ERA to 1.61 in the month of April.

OSU Athletics