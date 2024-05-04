PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Offer 2025 Hawaii QB | Baseball Postseason Projections | MBB Adds Toledo Transfer | Preview: Beavers To Face WSU | Baseball By The Numbers | BB Adds Wake Forest Big Man

PULLMAN, Wash. – Gavin Turley hit his 13th home run of the season and Aiden May posted his second consecutive quality start to lead No. 6 Oregon State to a 2-1 win over Washington State Friday night at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Turley launched a 2-2 pitch in the second inning over the left field fence to put the Beavers on the board. He was followed an inning later by a Dallas Macias’ bases-loaded walk to net the Beavers (34-11, 13-8 Pac-12 Conference) their second and final run of the night.

May struck out seven in 6 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night. He allowed five hits and issued two walks but did not allow an extra-base hit in his ninth start of the season.

May earned the win, improving to 4-0 on the year.

Joey Mundt backed May up with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and Bridger Holmes came on in the ninth for his 11th save of the season. WSU scored a run on a single with two down but Holmes picked up the final out with the game-winning run on third.

Grant Taylor started for the Cougars (19-25, 7-15) and struck out 10, but allowed four hits and two runs in six innings. He took the loss to drop to 4-3 on the year.

Next Up

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. PT in Pullman. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Turley’s home run was the 27th of his career, tying him with Jim Wilson (1980-82) for eighth in a career at OSU. He’s also now tied for ninth in a single-season at 13.

• Turley’s home run was his first since April 17 at Nevada.

• Travis Bazzana doubled in the third inning, the 46th of his career, pushing him into sole possession of third in the Oregon State record book.

• Bazzana stole the 61st base of his career in the seventh, pushing into sole possession of second in the OSU record books. He’s one shy of equaling Todd Thomas (1980-83) for the program record.

• May has struck out 21 batters in his last 14 1/3 innings while scattering five hits and three walks. He has held Oregon and Washington State scoreless over those 14 1/3 innings.

• May has allowed 12 runs on 28 hits and 10 walks in 36 1/3 innings in Pac-12 play, an ERA of 2.97. His WHIP is 1.06.

• May also lowered his ERA to 3.96 away from Goss Stadium this season. He’s scattered 23 hits and 11 runs in 25 innings of work. He’s also struck out 24 to eight walks away from home.

• Holmes’ 11th save moved him into a tie for eighth in the Oregon State single-season record book. He’s also now one shy of moving into a tie for eighth for saves in a career.

OSU Athletics