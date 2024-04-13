PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Dallas Macias hit his third home run of the season and Aiden May tossed six shutout innings as No. 5 Oregon State defeated Stanford, 6-0, Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Macias hit a towering two-run home run in the second inning to put Oregon State (28-4 overall, 9-3 Pac-12 Conference) up 3-0. He doubled in the fourth and walked and later scored a run in the sixth in a 2-for-3 night.

Macias’ two hits paved the way for the Oregon State offense, which recorded just five as a team but also walked six times. He was the lone Beaver with multiple hits in the win.

May came out with two runners on in the seventh after limiting the Cardinal (13-18, 6-7) to three hits and two walks. His outing, tied for the longest of his collegiate career, saw him strike out five and earn his second win of the season.

Joey Mundt came on in the seventh in relief of May, and after hitting a batter to load the bases, picked up a strikeout, then ended the Stanford rally with a 6-3 double play.

That set up the Beavers to blow the game open with three-run bottom half of the seventh. Wilson Weber hit his third triple of the season, driving in Macias, which was followed by an RBI single off the bat of Canon Reeder. Mason Guerra drove in the game’s final run on a bases-loaded walk.

Stanford’s Matt Scott took the loss after allowing three hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out nine but dropped to 2-6 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State and Stanford continue their three-game series Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. PT and the game will air live on the Pac-12 Network, which includes Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

Oregon State Game Notes

- Travis Bazzana’s first-inning stolen base marked the 59th of his career, which is now one shy of Jacoby Ellsbury (2003-05) for second at OSU.

- May’s six innings of work marked a season-long for the righty, surpassing his 5 1/3 innings in the season opener. It also tied a career-long, for the fifth time in his career. He most recently went six innings on May 23, 2023 against Arizona State while pitching for Arizona.

- Bazzana saw his 14-game hit streak snapped despite making hard contact on two fly balls. He did walk twice, giving him 41 on the year and 145 for his career. He’s now nine shy of equaling Adley Rutschman and Garret Forrester for the Oregon State record.

- Oregon State is 20-2 when scoring first this season.

- The Beavers won their 21st consecutive game at home, three shy of equaling the program-record set during the 1951 and 1952 seasons.