SURPRISE, Ariz. – Alex McGarry and Troy Claunch each homered and Christian Chamberlain scattered one hit and an unearned run in six innings to send Oregon State to an 11-4 win over New Mexico Friday at Surprise Stadium.

The Beavers, en route to their 11th consecutive opening-day win, posted nine runs in the first, including seven before making an out, and never looked back. McGarry homered with two on as Oregon State’s third batter of the game, blasting a pitch from New Mexico’s Cody Dye over the center field fence.

Claunch drove in a pair in the first as did Andy Armstrong. Claunch then hit a solo homer in the second, to left off UNM (0-1) reliever Isaiah Campa. He ended the Beavers’ scoring on the day with a run-scoring single in the sixth.

The junior finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Micah McDowell, Kyler McMahan and Ryan Ober all had two hits as well.

Chamberlain allowed a second-inning unearned run and struck out five while walking two. He earned the win to pick up his first victory of 2020.

Dye took the loss for New Mexico after allowing three hits and six runs without recording an out.

The win also served as the first for Mitch Canham as the Pat Casey Baseball Head Coach at Oregon State.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Gonzaga Saturday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Arizona).

Big First Inning

The Beavers sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, taking a 9-0 lead. OSU scored seven runs before making an out.

Ten-Plus

Oregon State hit the 10-run mark in a season opener for the first time since the 2010 season when the Beavers were 10-6 winners at Hawai’i.

First-Time Starts

Micah McDowell (center field), Cesar Valero Sanchez (designated hitter) and Richie Mascareñas (second base) all made their first career starts for the Beavers. McDowell slotted into the leadoff spot in the lineup, Valero Sanchez was in the seventh spot and Mascerañas at ninth. Also making their OSU debuts, in non-starting roles, were outfielder Jacob Melton, catcher Cole Hamilton, and pitcher Reid Sebby.