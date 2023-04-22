PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Garret Forrester homered twice and drove in five runs to send Oregon State to a series-opening 13-11 win over Arizona State Friday night at Municipal Stadium.

Brady Kasper also hit an eighth-inning solo home run for the Beavers, who won their eighth consecutive game behind an offensive onslaught. OSU tallied 13 hits while drawing eight walks.

Forrester put the Beavers on the board with a two-run long ball in the first – as the second batter of the game. He went deep again in the fifth, driving in three runs on a ball that hit off the batter’s eye in center field.

Forrester finished 2-for-4 with two walks, picking up his eighth multiple-RBI effort of the season.

His home run paced OSU (26-11 overall, 11-8 Pac-12 Conference) to a five-run first after Wilson Weber cleared the bases on a two-run double.

The Beavers made it 6-0 thanks to a Mason Guerra double in the second, then 7-0 when Micah McDowell reached on a sacrifice bunt and ASU error in the fourth.

The Sun Devils (25-12, 11-4) scored once in the fourth before a Travis Bazzana sacrifice fly and Forrester’s three-run home run put the Beavers up 11-1 in the fifth.

ASU closed to within six but Kasper singled home a run on a pinch-hit at bat in the sixth. He followed that with his sixth home run of the year in the eighth.

The Sun Devils rallied again in the eighth, scoring six runs. Ben Ferrer stemmed the ASU rally, picking up the inning’s final out on a strikeout.

Trent Sellers made his 10th start of the season, and worked five innings. The righty allowed seven hits and five runs but was relieved by Ian Lawson with an 11-5 lead. Sellers, who struck out three, earned the win to improve to 6-3 on the year.

The Beavers chased Arizona State starter Ross Dunn after just four innings, sending the lefty to the dugout after having given up five hits and seven runs. He also walked six to eight strikeouts, taking the loss to drop to 4-3.

Ryan Brown earned his eighth save of the season after closing the game out in the ninth.

Next Up

Oregon State and Arizona State continue the three-game series Saturday night at Municipal Stadium in Phoenix. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Game Time Change

Fans should note that Monday’s game at Grand Canyon is now slated as a 1 p.m. PT start.

Oregon State Notes

- Forrester recorded his second career two-home run game. His first came May 28, 2022 against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.

- The Beavers improved to 18-4 when scoring first this season, including a 9-4 mark away from home.

- The win was OSU’s eighth in a row, equaling the team’s longest this season from Feb. 18 through March 3.

- The Beavers have won six straight in Pac-12 play.

- Guerra drove in a run for the seventh consecutive game.

- The Beavers have scored in double figures in each of their last four victories over Arizona State. Oregon State has scored 57 runs over those four games. Only a 3-1 loss in last season’s series finale snapped the Beavers’ stretch of double-digit runs.

- Oregon State improved to 6-4 against teams ranked by D1Baseball.com. The Sun Devils are No. 19 per D1.

- Oregon State allowed more than four runs for the first time since giving up seven at Washington on April 2. That snapped an eight-game stretch.

