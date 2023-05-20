PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kyle Dernedde hit a grand slam, Gavin Turley went deep twice and Oregon State tallied six home runs en route to a 23-5 win over Western Carolina Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Dernedde hit his first career grand slam and Oregon State’s seventh of the season in a six-run fifth inning that saw the Beavers separate from the Catamounts after being knotted up at five through the first 4 ½ innings. Dernedde drove in five on the day and finished 2-for-4 with a double.

Turley hit two home runs for the second consecutive game. He hit a two-run blast in the sixth and a three-run shot in the eighth. Turley has four home runs and 12 runs batted in over the first two games of the series.

Brady Kasper hit a two-run home run in the second, his ninth of the year, while Mikey Kane hit his eighth of the year, also a two-run blast, in the third. Jacob Krieg drove home three on his first career home run in the eighth.

The Beavers’ six home runs marked a season-high and were one shy of the team’s single-game program record. OSU also totaled six doubles, another season-best mark, and have 20 extra-base hits over the first two games of the series.

The Beavers’ (38-16 overall) No. 6, 7, 8 and 9 batters in the lineup – Kane, Turley, Tanner Smith and Dernedde – combined to go 8-for-16 with 14 runs scored, 13 RBI and seven walks on Friday.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and picked up his fifth win of the season. He scattered six hits and five runs in five innings.

His counterpart, Kyle Riesselmann, did not figure in the decision after allowing five hits and five runs in three full innings. The loss went to Catamount (21-31) reliever Coby Ingle, who dropped to 0-3 after allowing four runs on one hit with three walks.

AJ Lattery threw three scoreless innings of relief after Kmatz, and David Grewe faced the minimum in the ninth.

Next Up

Oregon State closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers and Catamounts get underway at 1:05 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Goss by 12:30 p.m. to help honor this year’s senior class.

Oregon State Notes

- Kasper and Turley joined Travis Bazzana and Mason Guerra as Beavers with 10 home runs this season. It’s the first time in OSU’s history that the Beavers have four players in double figures in the same season.

- Dernedde’s fifth-inning grand slam was the first of his career and seventh by a Beaver this season.

- Garret Forrester extended his reached-base streak to 53 games.

- Oregon State reached double figures in runs for the third time in its last four games.

- Oregon State won its 38th game for the 12th time in the last 19 seasons (excluding the 2020 shortened year).

- Bazzana stole his 36th base of the season and 50th of his career.

- OSU totaled at least four home runs for the fourth time this season.

- Kane and Micah McDowell both extended their hit streaks to 11 games. That’s a season-long for both.

- Oregon State topped 10 walks for the seventh time this season and for the third consecutive game.

- The Beavers improved to 15-9 when an opponent scores first.

- OSU is also now 31-1 when out-hitting its opponent, including an 18-0 mark at home.

