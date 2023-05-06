PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mason Guerra hit his ninth home run of the season and Oregon State recorded 15 hits but dropped a 13-9 decision in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Guerra went 3-for-5, which included a sixth-inning home run and eighth-inning double. He also drove in two during Oregon State’s four-run first inning.

Guerra was joined by Tanner Smith, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Brady Kasper who also recorded three hits with a double.

The Beavers, however, were unable to overcome a six-run fourth inning by the Utes. Oregon State (31-14 overall, 14-11 Pac-12 Conference) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to pull closer than four runs the rest of the way.

Trent Sellers took the loss for the Beavers, dropping to 6-4 on the year. He allowed seven hits and nine runs in 3 1/3 innings. The win went to Utah’s (19-24-1, 8-16-1) Jaden Harris, who allowed six hits and three runs in three innings of relief. He is now 2-3 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State and Utah continue the series Saturday with a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium.

Oregon State Notes

- Travis Bazzana stole two bases, giving the sophomore 29 on the season. That equals Dave Brundage (1986) for the Oregon State single-season record.

- Bazzana also now has 43 steals for his career, which moves him into sole possession of sixth at Oregon State. Bazzana is one shy of Kim Bradshaw (1957-59) for fifth and three behind Steve Lyons (1979-81) for fifth.

- Nelson Keljo worked 2 1/3 innings in relief, a season-long. He surpassed his two full innings against Seattle on April 18. Keljo also struck out three, equaling a season-best.

- Guerra has now hit home runs in back-to-back games for the second time this season. His first came April 22 and 23 at Arizona State.

- Guerra finished with his fourth multiple-hit effort over his last five games.

- Guerra also extended his team lead in multi-RBI efforts to 14.

- Both the Beavers and their opponent finished with double-digit hits for the seventh time this season, including the last three straight games.

- Garret Forrester has now reached base safely in 44 consecutive games.

- Forrester extended his hit streak to seven games, one off a season-long.

- Bazzana extended his hit streak to a season-long 13 games.

- Smith extended his season-long hit streak to seven games. He equaled a career-high with three hits, which also marked a season-high.

- Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit.