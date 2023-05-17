PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Micah McDowell and Travis Bazzana each homered in Oregon State’s 14-8 loss to Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

McDowell hit a solo blast in the third – his sixth long ball of the season – while Bazzana went deep in the eighth. OSU, however, was unable to overcome early Portland leads of 5-2 after two innings and 8-3 after four.

Bazzana’s home run was his 10th of the season. He’s now hit one in three consecutive games and five in his last six games.

McDowell, meanwhile, has homered in two of his last three.

Kaden Segel, the Pilots’ (27-20 overall) first reliever of the night, earned the win with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of work. He improved to 3-1.

Aiden Jimenez, making his first start for the Beavers (36-16), took the loss, dropping to 3-2. He allowed five hits and five runs in two innings.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home for a three-game series against Western Carolina that starts Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Garret Forrester extended his reached base streak to 51 games with a first-inning walk.

- Forrester walked twice and now has 148 for his career, eight shy of Adley Rutschman’s (2017-19) school record.

- Bazzana’s two walks gave him 52 for his career, tying him with Justin Boyd (2022) for sixth-most in a season at OSU. Forrester, meanwhile, has 51, good for seventh.

- McDowell’s home run was his sixth of the year, and fourth of the solo variety.

- Bazzana’s 10th home run of the season gives OSU two players with 10 or more in the same season since Stefen Romero had 13 and Adalberto Santos 10 in 2010. Mason Guerra also has 10 for the Beavers this season.

- The two home runs gave the Beavers 66 on the season, one shy of tying Oregon State’s school-record 67 in 2018.

- Rhett Larson intentionally walked Portland’s Briley Knight in the fourth. It was the first intentional walk issued by an Oregon State pitcher this season.

- Portland’s win was its first at Goss Stadium since 2006, snapping an Oregon State 16-game win streak in the series at home.

OSU Athletics