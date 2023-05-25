PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball Postseason Projection | Inside The Dam: Updates On Key 2024 Recruits | Take Two: What Is OSU's Biggest Position Of Need In The Portal | Athlon Sports Preseason Picks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Mason Guerra went 4-for-5 but Oregon State dropped a 14-10 decision to Arizona State Thursday in the Beavers’ second and final game at the Pac-12 Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Beavers rallied in the ninth. Brady Kasper drove in Guerra after the former singled to open the inning. Gavin Turley then drove in Kasper and scored himself when he hit a triple off the wall in center, coming around to score on an E8.

ASU, however, was able to end the game as OSU left the bases loaded.

Guerra hit a solo home run in the second – his team-leading 11th of the year – and singled in the fourth and fifth innings. His fifth-inning single came after the Beavers had pulled to within one with four runs, trimming the Arizona State (32-23 overall) lead to 6-5.

The Sun Devils, however, scored two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to extend their lead.

Mikey Kane drove in the fourth run in the fifth on a bloop single to center, his second of two hits on the day. He extended his hit streak to 14 games, the longest by a Beaver (39-18) this season.

Garret Forrester drove home two runs on a single in the eighth. The single marked the 200th hit of his career, becoming the 12th player in OSU history to reach that plateau. Forrester now has 144 RBI for his career, tying him with Matt Bailie (1995-98) for ninth at OSU.

Rhett Larson started for the Beavers, his fifth of the year, and allowed seven hits and four runs in 2 2/3 innings. He took the loss, dropping to 3-2 on the year.

Arizona State reliever Blake Pivaroff earned the win after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He improved to 3-2 this season.

The loss eliminated the Beavers from the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon State Notes

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 11 games with a third-inning single.

- Guerra recorded his 20th multi-hit effort of the season.

- Guerra finished with seven hits in two games at the tournament.

- Forrester has now reached base safely in 56 consecutive games.