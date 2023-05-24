PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Take Two: What Is OSU's Biggest Position Of Need In The Portal | Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Utah Transfer | Baseball In The Rankings | OT Manasse Itete releases T5, Sets OSU OV | Beavers To Open P12 Tourney vs Arizona | Deshawn Warner Sets OSU OV | Deshawn Warner Has OSU In Top 4 | Coach Speak: What Are the Beavers Getting In RB Makhi Frazier?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Gavin Turley went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs batted in but Oregon State was edged, 13-12, by Arizona Wednesday in the Beavers’ first game at the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon State (39-17 overall) next plays Arizona State Thursday at 10 a.m. PT and must win to have a chance to advance to the semifinals.

Turley doubled the first three times he came to the plate, and then singled home what was then the game-tying run in the eighth. OSU, with the game tied at 12, had an opportunity to ahead in the ninth with runners on the corners and no outs but was unable to push across the go-ahead run.

Arizona (32-23) then put two on in the bottom half of the ninth, and Kiko Romero drove a 3-1 pitch back up the middle off Ryan Brown for the game-winner.

Brown took the loss, dropping to 4-2. Arizona’s Chris Barraza, who got out of the ninth-inning jam, got the win to improve to 5-2.

Tyce Peterson drove home run three runs for the Beavers, on a 2-for-4 day, while Mikey Kane went 2-for-6 with two RBI. Mason Guerra also collected three hits for OSU, which finished with 17 on the day.

The Beavers went up 4-0 in the first thanks to two-run singles by both Kane and Peterson. OSU eventually led 8-6 before the Wildcats put up six in the sixth. OSU, however, bounced back with two in the seventh, and two more in the eighth, first on a double by Guerra and then Turley’s single.

Ben Ferrer started for the Beavers and allowed eight hits and five runs over 3 1/3 innings. He did not figure in the decision. Nor did his counterpart, Cam Walty, who scattered nine hits and six runs in three innings.

Next Up

The Beavers continue play at the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday against Arizona State. First pitch at Scottsdale Stadium is set for 10 a.m. PT. It will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Tournament Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets to the Pac-12 Tournament by visiting https://bit.ly/OSUP12Tournament.

Oregon State Notes

- Ferrer made his first appearance in a neutral-site contest this season.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 10 games with a second-inning single.

- Mikey Kane extended his season-long hit streak to 13 games when he drove two on a single in the first.

- Micah McDowell also extended his hit streak to 13 games by singling two batters prior to Kane. McDowell scored the game’s first run.

- Oregon State recorded at least 10 hits for the fourth consecutive game and 25th time this season. The Beavers have three of those 25 against Arizona.

- AJ Hutcheson entered with one runner on base in the fifth, stranding him. He’s now inherited 30 runners this season with just eight scoring.

- The Beavers have now drawn at least one walk in all 56 games this season. Tanner Smith drew the team’s first of the game in the fifth. OSU ended the day with six.

- Garret Forrester extended his reached base streak to 55 games via a ninth-inning walk.

- The teams combined for 17 extra-base hits.

- OSU set a season-high with eight doubles.