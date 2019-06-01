BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kyler McMahan and Tyler Malone each hit their first home runs of the season but Oregon State lost, 7-6, to Cincinnati Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.



The Beavers battled back from 3-0 and 5-2 deficits on the strength of a four-run seventh inning. Adley Rutschman was walked intentionally with the bases loaded, then Zak Taylor tied the game with a two-run single and Andy Armstrong put the Beavers up 6-5 with a single to right.

The Bearcats (31-29 overall) tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the eighth, then went ahead when A.J. Bumpass tripled to the gap in left in the ninth for his fifth hit of the game.

Jake Mulholland was charged with the loss and dropped to 3-3 this season. He allowed three hits and a run in 1 1/3 innings.

Nathan Moore improved to 4-0 this season after holding the Beavers (36-19-1) scoreless in 1 1/3 innings. Korren Thompson picked up his 13th save of the season.

Bryce Fehmel started for the Beavers, against Cincinnati’s Clayton Colvin. Neither figured in the decision. Fehmel allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings. Colvin gave up six hits and two runs in six innings.