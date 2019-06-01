BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Edged In Regional Opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kyler McMahan and Tyler Malone each hit their first home runs of the season but Oregon State lost, 7-6, to Cincinnati Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
The Beavers battled back from 3-0 and 5-2 deficits on the strength of a four-run seventh inning. Adley Rutschman was walked intentionally with the bases loaded, then Zak Taylor tied the game with a two-run single and Andy Armstrong put the Beavers up 6-5 with a single to right.
The Bearcats (31-29 overall) tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the eighth, then went ahead when A.J. Bumpass tripled to the gap in left in the ninth for his fifth hit of the game.
Jake Mulholland was charged with the loss and dropped to 3-3 this season. He allowed three hits and a run in 1 1/3 innings.
Nathan Moore improved to 4-0 this season after holding the Beavers (36-19-1) scoreless in 1 1/3 innings. Korren Thompson picked up his 13th save of the season.
Bryce Fehmel started for the Beavers, against Cincinnati’s Clayton Colvin. Neither figured in the decision. Fehmel allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings. Colvin gave up six hits and two runs in six innings.
Next Game
Oregon State is set to take on Creighton Saturday in an elimination game at 1 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPN2.
First
Saturday’s game marked the first all-time between the Beavers and Bearcats.
Rutschman Up The Lists
Rutschman’s first-inning double marked the 39th of his career, tying the junior with Brian Barden (2000-02) and KJ Harrison (2015-17) for the 10th-most in a career at Oregon State.
Malone Back To One
Malone batted in the leadoff spot for the sixth time this season and first since a five-game stretch from April 12 through April 20 against Arizona State and then Arizona.
Make That 80
The Beavers and Bearcats played in front of 3,824 fans at Friday night’s game. Oregon State has now posted 80 consecutive crowds of 3,000 or more dating back to the 2017 season.
Twenty-Three
Rutschman was intentionally walked in the fifth and seventh innings. It was the 23rd and 24th of the season for the junior, who has 75 walks overall. His 24 intentional walks trails only Houston’s Joe Davis (27) nationally.
The Walks
A look at where Rutschman stands in the Pac-12 record books in terms of walks for a single-season:
3. Jeff Larish, Arizona State (2003) - 78
4. Pepe Hinojosa, Stanford (1978) - 76
5. Adley Rutschman, Oregon State (2019) – 75
