SAN DIEGO – Kyler McMahan accounted for three of Oregon State’s four hits Saturday night as the Beavers dropped a 6-0 decision to San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The junior singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings for his team-leading sixth multi-hit effort of the season, and second of the series versus the Aztecs (7-4 overall). McMahan, who leads the Pac-12 Conference with 19 hits this season, also walked in the ninth.

Oregon State (5-5), otherwise, was unable to break through on the scoreboard, with Matthew Gretler recording the Beavers’ other hit, a single in the fifth. He’ll enter the series finale Sunday on a two-game hit streak.

Nathan Burns started for the Beavers and allowed six hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out five but took the loss and is 0-1 this season.

Burns’ counterpart, Troy Melton, picked up the win to improve to 3-0 this season. He worked six innings, holding the Beavers to four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

SDSU plated three runs off Burns in the second, then a solo home run by Jacob Cruce in the third made it 4-0. The Aztecs finished their offensive output with two more runs in the fourth.

Next Up

Oregon State and San Diego State conclude the four-game series Sunday afternoon at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The first pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT.

Follow The Series

All four games of the series will air on the Beaver Sports Network and TuneIn. Sunday’s game will also have a live stream provided by San Diego State. Visit the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com for that link.

Last One Away From Home

The series finale Sunday marks the Beavers’ last of an 11-game stretch away from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field to open the 2020 season. The Beavers open a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara on Friday, March 6, with a 5:35 p.m. PT first pitch. Tickets for the series can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Brown’s Second Outing

Ryan Brown made his second appearance of the season, and first since Feb. 15, and worked two scoreless innings, facing the minimum. In two games this season, the Salem native has allowed three hits with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

And A Note On Washburn

Jack Washburn also made his first appearance of the weekend, holding San Diego State scoreless in 1 1/3 innings. He allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout. He now has back-to-back scoreless outings after going 2/3 of an inning at Mississippi State on Feb. 22.

Over The Last Four

Oregon State’s last three relievers – consisting of Ryan Brown, Jack Washburn and Andrew Walling – held the Aztecs to just two baserunners over the last four innings. Both came in seventh and were stranded.

