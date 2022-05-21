Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Bruins 9-3 In Series Finale

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Melton and Garret Forrester homered in support of Jake Pfennigs, who worked a season-long 6 1/3 innings, as No. 2 Oregon State closed out the regular season with a 9-3 win over No. 23 UCLA Saturday in front of a Goss Stadium record crowd of 4,275.

With the win, the Beavers head into the Pac-12 Conference Tournament with a 41-13 overall mark. Oregon State finished Pac-12 play with a 20-10 record, one game shy of regular-season champion Stanford.

Melton hit his 15th home run of the season in the third and Forrester blasted his fourth of the year in the sixth to pace Oregon State offensively. Melton gave OSU a 4-1 lead as the Beavers scored first with two in the opening frame.

Forrester contributed to a five-run sixth with a three-run shot that pushed OSU’s lead to 9-1.

The home runs backed up Pfennigs, who tossed a season-long 6 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and three runs. He struck out five to improve to 3-0 on the year.

Forrester and Justin Boyd each recorded two hits for the Beavers, who tallied 10 as a team.

Kelly Austin took the loss for UCLA (35-20, 19-11), dropping to 3-2 on the year. He allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State hits the road for the Pac-12 Tournament, which starts Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Beavers are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will open at 4:45 p.m. PT versus Washington.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State hit the 20-win plateau in conference play for the eighth time in school history.

- The 4,275 in attendance surpassed the previous record of 4,128 set in the second game of the series versus UCLA.

- There have now been six crowds of 4,000 or more in Goss Stadium’s history, with three occurring during the 2022 season.

- Oregon State also set a three-game series record for attendance against UCLA, totaling 12,121.

- The Beavers totaled 92,771 fans during the regular season, averaging 3,568 per home date. That’s good for No. 1 in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally. OSU played to 99.4 percent of capacity, ranking in the top five nationally.

- Oregon State surpassed 400 runs on the year for the first time since 2018 and just the second since 2008.

- Melton became the fourth player in OSU history with 70 or more RBI in a season, and enters the Pac-12 Tournament with 71, which leads the Pac-12.

- Melton also has 146 total bases this season, which puts him into sole possession of fourth by a Beaver.

- Melton hit his 15th home run of the season, tying him with Al Hunsinger (1981) for fourth-most in a single season at OSU.

- Wade Meckler now has 80 hits on the year, and is four shy of breaking into the top 10 for a single season.

OSU Athletics