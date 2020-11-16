BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Announces Signing Class Of 10

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach, announced Monday that 10 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program for the 2022 season.

The 10 signees are: infielder/outfielder Travis Bazzana (Sydney, Australia), right-handed pitcher DJ Carpenter (Moreno Valley, Calif.), left-handed pitcher David Case (Pasadena, Calif.), infielder Mason Guerra (Beaverton, Ore.), right-handed pitcher Dominic Hambley (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada), right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz (Albuquerque, N.M.), right-handed pitcher Victor Quinn (O’Fallon, Mo.), outfielder Tyree Reed (Vallejo, Calif.), catcher/infielder Tanner Smith (Chandler, Ariz.) and infielder Jabin Trosky (Carmel, Calif.).

The signing class has been ranked 16th nationally by Baseball America.

Bazzana is an alum of Team Australia in the U18 World Baseball Cup in 2019, where he collected six hits and four RBI. He’s a multi-sport athlete in Australia, also playing cricket, soccer, track and field, basketball, and rugby.

Canham on Bazzana: “Travis is a remarkable young man who has the drive to be elite in everything he does. He plays the game with passion and is electric to watch. His ability to be a leader both on and off the field is going to allow him to make a huge impact at Oregon State University.”

Carpenter is a junior college transfer from Central Arizona College. He helped the program to a national title as a freshman, and struck out 31 in 21 1/3 innings.

Canham on Carpenter: “DJ is a big arm who can run it up in the mid 90’s and is hungry to develop into an elite-level talent. His personality and drive to be successful are going to make him a great Beaver.”

Case comes from Pasadena’s Loyola High School, where, as a junior, he struck out a batter per inning in a shortened 2020 season. He also batted .353 with two doubles and three RBI a year after recording four saves.

Canham on Case: “David is highly motivated and pushes himself to be the best he possibly can. He attacks the strike zone with his arsenal and has big confidence in his off-speed pitches. He is a tough lefty that will give anyone who steps in the box a difficult at-bat.”

Guerra is rated as the No. 1 high school prospect in the state of Oregon by Baseball Northwest. He’s been named all-state and all-league during his career at Westview High School, and batted .387 with six home runs and 30 RBI as a sophomore.

Canham on Guerra: “Mason is a dedicated young man whose hard work shows when he is on the field. If he is playing, everyone wants to watch him compete. We are excited to have him join the Beaver family and carry on the tradition of elite character and athleticism. He’s a true Beav!”

Hambley is another International signee for the Beavers, joining the Oregon State family from Victoria, B.C. While there, he has competed for the Victoria Mariners travel team and pitched at the Future Stars Series in 2020.

Canham on Hambley: “Dominic is a big right-handed pitcher from Canada. His fastball has been clocked in the mid 90’s and is a tremendous worker. He is very competitive and will continue to progress to become an elite level pitcher. Dominic not only gets after it on the field, but his academic success is second to none. We’re excited to see what he’ll become wearing the Beaver uniform. His drive to be successful is going to make him a great Beaver."

