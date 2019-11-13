Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham announced his first signing class as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State on Wednesday.

Ten players have joined the program for the 2021 season.

They are:

- Right-handed pitcher Mick Abel (Portland, Ore.)

- Infielder Jordan Donahue (Mililani, Hawai’i)

- Outfielder Thomas Dukart (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

- Right-handed pitcher Jonah Giblin (Bainbridge Island, Wash.)

- Right-handed pitcher Jaren Hunter (Damascus, Ore.)

- Infielder Brady Kasper (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

- Right-handed pitcher Ian Lawson (Hillsboro, Ore.)

- Catcher Gavin Logan (Oyen, Alberta)

- Infielder Paul Myro (Las Vegas, Nev.)

- Left-handed pitcher Justin Thorsteinson (Langley, B.C.)

“It’s an exciting time for Oregon State and the baseball program,” Canham said. “Our community is adding a handful of outstanding young men who do a phenomenal job taking care of things on and off the field.

“Being around these young men, you can tell their passion for being a part of the Beaver family. They’re going to impress Beaver Nation with their extraordinary talent level.”

Abel is a heralded 6-foot-5 right-hander out of Portland’s Jesuit High School. He’s listed as the No. 4 high school prospect in the country by Baseball America and is an 18U National Team alumnus with USA Baseball. He was a 2019 high school All-American after going 10-0 with a 1.25 ERA.

Donahue is a 5-foot-10 infielder who hails from Mililani, Hawai’i. He’ll come to Oregon State from Damien Memorial School where he’s excelled as a two-time all-league performer and 2018 State Player of the Year. He’s familiar with Oregon State as his brother Christian lettered for the Beavers from 2015-17.

Dukart is a 6-foot-2 outfielder from Lake Oswego High School, where he’s been rated as one of the top high school players in the state of Oregon. Baseball Northwest has him as the No. 1 outfielder in the state. He’s familiar with the Beaver program as his brother, Jake, is currently a sophomore.

Giblin is a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher from Bainbridge High School. He’s rated as the No. 7 high school player – and No. 4 pitcher - in the state of Washington by Baseball Northwest. He went 4-1 last season and was an all-league selection.

Hunter is a 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher from Sam Barlow High School and is rated as the No. 3 high school player in the state of Oregon by Baseball Northwest. He was 6-5 last season with a 1.20 earned run average and is a two-time all-state selection.

Kasper is a 6-foot-2 infielder who hails from Mission Viejo, Calif. He’s an all-league selection at Capistrano Valley High School where he batted .300 with eight doubles, one home run and 18 runs batted in as a junior.

Lawson is a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher from Hillsboro, Ore. and Century High School. He’s the No. 5 player in the state of Oregon per Prep Baseball Report, and was first-team all-league and second-team all-state in 2019 after going 6-1 with a 0.80 ERA.

Logan is a 5-foot-10 catcher originally from Oyen, Alberta, who spent last season at Southeastern Community College in Kansas where he hit five home runs. He’s currently a sophomore at Linn-Benton Community College under head coach Andy Peterson, a former Oregon State letterwinner.

Myro is a 5-foot-10 infielder from Las Vegas, who was named all-state last season after batting .340 with eight doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI. He also swiped 15 stolen bases. He is a three-sport athlete at Palo Verde High School, also lettering in track and field and football, where he is an all-league performer.

Thorsteinson is a 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher from Langley, B.C., who is a Team Canada alumnus. He has posted a 12-2 record over the last three seasons, accumulating 116 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings. He has been teammates with current Beavers Cesar Valero Sanchez and Micah McDowell with Team Canada.

Oregon State Athletics